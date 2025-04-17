Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl loss ruined Serena Williams’ plan to surprise her daughter with Taylor Swift’s autograph

Serena Williams had a sweet plan on the day Travis Kelce's team - the Kansas City Chiefs - played the Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. She wanted to surprise her six-year-old daughter Olympia with an autograph from Chiefs TE's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

However, that plan - to visit Swift's suite for an autograph - didn’t work for Williams, who attended the game with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter. When the game started to go against Kansas City's favor, the six-time US Open champion changed her mind.

"I'm such a mom," Williams told Time Magazine in an interview, which went live on Wednesday. "I was ready to go in here myself and be like, 'Taylor, come get this girl.' "

As the Philadelphia Eagles kept scoring and winning, the tennis icon decided to leave the "Shake It Off" singer alone.

"It's hard when your team is losing," she said. "I totally get it."

The Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 10 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This loss ended the Chiefs’s dream of a Super Bowl three-peat. It was also their second Super Bowl loss with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

On Super Bowl day - later during the game - Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar during his halftime show and made a dance cameo. Some people online thought she was throwing shade at her ex - rapper Drake - since Lamar was performing a song that dissed him. But the former WTA World No. 1 made it clear that she would "never do that."

Serena Williams defends Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos

Some Philadelphia Eagles fans booed Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where she was in attendance to support her boyfriend and Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Looking back - in the interview with Time Magazine - Serena Williams shared that she also felt upset when NFL fans at the stadium booed the "You Belong With Me" hitmaker.

“Why would you boo her? That’s so mean. That’s just awful," she said.

Despite the expressions of disapproval from the Philadelphia fans, Travis Kelce's partner Taylor Swift remained calm and continued watching the game.

