Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not happy with FOX after they replaced Greg Olsen with Tom Brady.

Brady is set to go up to the booth to commentate NFL games and his first game will be in Week 1 when the Dallas Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns.

Although many fans are excited to hear Brady call NFL games, Kelce believes the way FOX handled it with Olsen was not fair to the former tight end.

“I love my guy Greg Olsen. They kinda did him dirty over there at Fox,” Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast, via NY Post. “But I mean, it’s Tom Brady, what can you do? Sometimes you just gotta do your thing. And Greg does a f–king tremendous job.”

After Travis' comments, his brother Jason Kelce also heaped praise on Greg Olsen, as he believes the former tight end is one of the best commentators in the NFL.

“I try not to be biased against the commentators and the color guys, but I think Greg is phenomenal at it,” Jason said. “You can tell he makes it a point to know what he is really talking about... I think he’s got a beautiful blend of knowledge and experience to unleash when he calls games. It’s a joy to watch Greg call games or listen to it.”

It shouldn't be a surprise that Travis Kelce wasn't pleased with Greg Olsen being replaced as the two are close friends. They, along with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, created Tight End University, which brings all the tight ends together to learn from each other and get better.

According to The New York Post, Olsen will be taking a pay cut in 2024, as he's part of Fox's No. 2 broadcast alongside Joe Davis. Brady, meanwhile, signed a $375 million for 10 years as a broadcaster with FOX.

Travis Kelce expects Tom Brady to do well in the booth

Although Tom Brady will be making his debut in the booth, Travis Kelce thinks the former quarterback will have a lot of success as a commentator.

“Fantastic, because he’s f–king Tom Brady,” Kelce said.

Jason agreed with his brother and expects Brady to do well as well.

“He’s going to do f–king great,” Jason said. “He’s the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s going to be able to share his insight, what he thinks about the game. He’s going to be sharing what was going on in his head while he was playing... I can’t f–king wait for Tom Brady to call games and he’s gonna kill it.”

Outside of Week 1, Fox has yet to announce what other games Brady will be calling.