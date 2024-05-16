  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Travis Kelce takes dig at FOX for replacing Greg Olsen with Tom Brady: "They kinda did him dirty over there"

Travis Kelce takes dig at FOX for replacing Greg Olsen with Tom Brady: "They kinda did him dirty over there"

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 16, 2024 13:25 GMT
Travis Kelce takes dig at FOX for replacing Greg Olsen with Tom Brady
Travis Kelce takes dig at FOX for replacing Greg Olsen with Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not happy with FOX after they replaced Greg Olsen with Tom Brady.

Brady is set to go up to the booth to commentate NFL games and his first game will be in Week 1 when the Dallas Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns.

Although many fans are excited to hear Brady call NFL games, Kelce believes the way FOX handled it with Olsen was not fair to the former tight end.

“I love my guy Greg Olsen. They kinda did him dirty over there at Fox,” Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast, via NY Post. “But I mean, it’s Tom Brady, what can you do? Sometimes you just gotta do your thing. And Greg does a f–king tremendous job.”

After Travis' comments, his brother Jason Kelce also heaped praise on Greg Olsen, as he believes the former tight end is one of the best commentators in the NFL.

“I try not to be biased against the commentators and the color guys, but I think Greg is phenomenal at it,” Jason said. “You can tell he makes it a point to know what he is really talking about... I think he’s got a beautiful blend of knowledge and experience to unleash when he calls games. It’s a joy to watch Greg call games or listen to it.”

It shouldn't be a surprise that Travis Kelce wasn't pleased with Greg Olsen being replaced as the two are close friends. They, along with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, created Tight End University, which brings all the tight ends together to learn from each other and get better.

According to The New York Post, Olsen will be taking a pay cut in 2024, as he's part of Fox's No. 2 broadcast alongside Joe Davis. Brady, meanwhile, signed a $375 million for 10 years as a broadcaster with FOX.

Travis Kelce expects Tom Brady to do well in the booth

Although Tom Brady will be making his debut in the booth, Travis Kelce thinks the former quarterback will have a lot of success as a commentator.

“Fantastic, because he’s f–king Tom Brady,” Kelce said.

Jason agreed with his brother and expects Brady to do well as well.

“He’s going to do f–king great,” Jason said. “He’s the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s going to be able to share his insight, what he thinks about the game. He’s going to be sharing what was going on in his head while he was playing... I can’t f–king wait for Tom Brady to call games and he’s gonna kill it.”

Outside of Week 1, Fox has yet to announce what other games Brady will be calling.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी