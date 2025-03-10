Saquon Barkley has Travis Kelce's attention. The two superstars clashed during Super Bowl LIX, with Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles taking revenge over Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, who had beaten the Eagles in the same stage two seasons before.

Ad

The running back had one of the most impressive seasons of all time. He was only the 9th player in the history of the NFL to cross the mark of 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. Saquan Barkley also had the most yards ever in a season when counting the playoffs. He also won the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) award.

Barkley, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2024, inked a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the franchise, a reward for his excellent job in the Super Bowl run.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, when the contract details came out, Travis Kelce was not a huge fan. The tight end complained about the structure of the deal, which is heavily dependent on Saquon Barkley's performance.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ew. I don’t like that," Kelce said (39:30). "I don’t like that one bit. Does he have to get a 2,000-yard season every year? F---."

Ad

Details of Saquon Barkley's contract extension with the Eagles

Saquon Barkley now has four years remaining on his contract. He has a heavy portion ($36 million) of the deal guaranteed at the signing. The money relates to roster option bonuses of 2025 ($15.08 million), 2026 ($15.45 million) and 2027 ($2.5 million).

There are plenty of incentives, as mentioned by Kelce, that can become $1.5 million per year. According to Spotrac, this is how much extra money there is to be made:

Ad

$250k for 1,500 yards from scrimmage and $500k for 2,000 yards;

$250k for Pro Bowl or Second-Team All-Pro and $500k for First-Team All-Pro

$250k for 1,000 rushing yards + NFC Championship Win and $500k for 1,000 rushing yards + Super Bowl Win

It would take a fantastic season from the running back, but he has proven multiple times that he's capable of reaching incredible heights. The Eagles will keep four of their five starters on the offensive line, which should help pave the way for another season with plenty of milestones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.