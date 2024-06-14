Travis Kelce takes notice of Paige Spiranac chilling with Garage Beer after Chiefs TE’s investment in ‘best beer’ company

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce takes notice of Paige Spiranac chilling with Garage Beer after Chiefs TE’s investment in ‘best beer’ company

Travis Kelce takes notice of Paige Spiranac chilling with Garage Beer after Chiefs TE’s investment in ‘best beer’ company

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 14, 2024 18:59 GMT
Travis Kelce takes notice of Paige Spiranac chilling with Garage Beer after Chiefs TE&rsquo;s investment in &lsquo;best beer&rsquo; company
Travis Kelce takes notice of Paige Spiranac chilling with Garage Beer after Chiefs TE’s investment in ‘best beer’ company

Jason and Travis Kelce became co-owners of the Garage Beer on June 11. The announcement was also made through the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, a show they host together.

Paige Spiranac, popular for her golf content on social media, shared a clip of herself chilling with a can of Garage Beer on X. According to Spiranac's caption, she was capturing a day at home while watching golf on TV.

Kelce, responding to a tweet by former Kansas City Royals player Eric Hosmer, took notice of Paige Spiranac's clip.

Travis Kelce responds to Eric Hosmer&#039;s tweet on Paige Spiranac&#039;s video (From: @tkelce Twitter)
Travis Kelce responds to Eric Hosmer's tweet on Paige Spiranac's video (From: @tkelce Twitter)
"Is that 'Garage Beer'....need it [Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce]," Eric Hosmer said in his quote tweet.
also-read-trending Trending

Travis Kelce responded:

"Yesssirrrrr 🍻🍻".

Paige Spiranac is yet to respond to the tweets.

Having said that, this is the Kelce brothers' first major joint business venture. Furthermore, reports revealed that both Travis and Jason Kelce were talking to the brand for two years, and now that they are co-owners, will be hands-on with everything from operations to marketing and expansion.

"I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!" Travis Kelce said in his statement.

Travis Kelce has already invested in another alcohol brand before Garage Beer

In February 2023, Travis Kelce announced his investment with Casa Azul Tequila Soda. As of now, the nature and value of the Kansas City Chiefs TE's investment is unknown.

As per the press release, Kelce apparently signed with the brand ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

"I'm excited to turn up and announce my investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda. To all the other hard seltzer brands out there, know your role and shut your mouth!" Kelce said during the press release.

Taylor Swift, who has attended many Chiefs games last season, was also spotted with a canned drink from Kelce's brand.

Travis Kelce, who is worth $70 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), also has endorsement deals with brands like McDonald's, Tide, State Farm, T-Mobile and Papa John's.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी