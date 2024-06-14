Travis Kelce takes notice of Paige Spiranac chilling with Garage Beer after Chiefs TE’s investment in ‘best beer’ company

Jason and Travis Kelce became co-owners of the Garage Beer on June 11. The announcement was also made through the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, a show they host together.

Paige Spiranac, popular for her golf content on social media, shared a clip of herself chilling with a can of Garage Beer on X. According to Spiranac's caption, she was capturing a day at home while watching golf on TV.

Kelce, responding to a tweet by former Kansas City Royals player Eric Hosmer, took notice of Paige Spiranac's clip.

Travis Kelce responds to Eric Hosmer's tweet on Paige Spiranac's video (From: @tkelce Twitter)

"Is that 'Garage Beer'....need it [Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce]," Eric Hosmer said in his quote tweet.

Travis Kelce responded:

"Yesssirrrrr 🍻🍻".

Paige Spiranac is yet to respond to the tweets.

Having said that, this is the Kelce brothers' first major joint business venture. Furthermore, reports revealed that both Travis and Jason Kelce were talking to the brand for two years, and now that they are co-owners, will be hands-on with everything from operations to marketing and expansion.

"I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!" Travis Kelce said in his statement.

Travis Kelce has already invested in another alcohol brand before Garage Beer

In February 2023, Travis Kelce announced his investment with Casa Azul Tequila Soda. As of now, the nature and value of the Kansas City Chiefs TE's investment is unknown.

As per the press release, Kelce apparently signed with the brand ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

"I'm excited to turn up and announce my investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda. To all the other hard seltzer brands out there, know your role and shut your mouth!" Kelce said during the press release.

Taylor Swift, who has attended many Chiefs games last season, was also spotted with a canned drink from Kelce's brand.

Travis Kelce, who is worth $70 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), also has endorsement deals with brands like McDonald's, Tide, State Farm, T-Mobile and Papa John's.