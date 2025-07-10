Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy secret getaway to Montana for 4th of July celebrations: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kept their Fourth of July holiday celebration out of the spotlight this year. Up until last year, the Grammy winning singer held a star-studded party at her home in Rhode Island each year in celebration of Independence Day.

Last year during her "The Eras" tour she kept her Fourth of July celebrations private and did the same this year. Page Six reported that the couple spent the Fourth of July weekend in Big Sky, Montana, at the Yellowstone Club, an exclusive club only accessed by members.

The Instagram account DeuxMoi first reported that the couple was spotted at the Yellowstone Club last weekend. The couple, when looking to spend time out of the spotlight, have traveled to the exclusive club in the past.

The couple has been enjoying the downtime together just weeks before training camp kicks off in anticipation of the 2025 NFL season. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Travis Kelce dismissed the theory he and Taylor Swift are looking for attention

Tight end Travis Kelce was a guest on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast when he was in Nashville, Tennessee for the "Tight End U" event. During the podcast interview, the three-time Super Bowl champion was asked about the accusations that he and Taylor Swift are looking for attention.

He then dismissed the idea that he and Taylor Swift are looking for attention with their public appearances. He said that just like any other couple, they are just looking to have fun while attending public events including their appearance at the Stanley Cup Finals.

"Having fun with it, man, being a couple. It gets thrown out there, like, we're trying to seek attention every now and then, but it's like we’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world."-Kelce said on the "Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

The tight end and Grammy winning singer first debuted their relationship in September 2023 when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

