Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are facing renewed backlash over their alleged usage of a private jet to travel around the world. Based on recent reports, the singer sent her private jet to Hawaii from Sydney to bring her boyfriend back to Australia. That releases a significant amount of CO2.

It did not sit well with many people because she has previously spoken out against climate change and identified it being a big issue amongst her legion of young fans. In an interview with Variety in 2020, she had said,

"And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of... climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now.”

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to convey their disappointment in Taylor Swift and the purported jaunt that Travis Kelce took on her private jet. They called them out on what they saw as her hypocritical stances. Here is a sample of some of the reactions.

Taylor Swift previously threatened legal action prior to Travis Kelce winning the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, and other stars', continued use of private jets has been much discussed over recent years. With the scientific consensus pointing to humans using less fossil fuels to combat global warming, such behavior is seen as hypocritical.

Before the Super Bowl, the singer was in Japan and needed her jet to return to the USA to watch Travis Kelce play. In the week leading up to the event, when the logistics of her travel were being discussed, reports emerged of her team threatening legal action against Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student.

He runs a post where he tracks the movement of celebrities on publicly available data. She faced backlash from her own fans for going down this route. Her team contended that she needed it to avoid stalking threats, especially after previous credible instances of people following her.

Taylor Swift has also said that she buys carbon offsets to balance all the greenhouse gas effect that her private jet has on the enviroment. And her team has cautioned that not every movement of her plane means that she is the one using it as she often loans it out to others too.

Concerns about her travel habits during the current climate crisis have been raised before and her current relationship with Travis Kelce seems to be adding to the total miles that she is being asked to answer for.