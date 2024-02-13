Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift partied till 5 AM with Gold Champagne at $20,000-a-table nightclub after Super Bowl: Report

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce know how to party. The tight end, who often yells at games, "You gotta fight for your right to party," was celebrating his epic Super Bowl victory with Swift. She, who is celebrating her first, became a fan of the team when she began dating Kelce, and their success is something she's now sharing.

The afterparty, which is always an epic scene for the victors, was particularly impressive this year. Fresh off a 13-hour flight to make it from Tokyo to Vegas, Swift stayed out with Kelce and the team until 5 a.m., based on reports.

Kelce even made it onto Swift's personal TikTok account. It is usually reserved for music promotion or announcements and professional videos. Most of her boyfriends of the past haven't had this sort of attention, either, so it's a nice win for Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied the night away

The couple went to a nightclub called Zouk that charges $20,000 per table. The billionaire singer and multi-millionaire tight end can spare so much without a second thought. Plus, how often do teams get to win the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce heads to the Super Bowl celebration.

Pictures from the Chiefs' afterparty emerged on Instagram, featuring Travis Kelce drinking Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne at the club.

If you are the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, and there's no guarantee they'll ever win one again, the celebration has to be all out. There's also no guarantee that Taylor Swift will be around for the next celebration.

Kelce could be seen in the club frequently singing along to Swift's songs as they played. He screamed the lyrics to Love Story and You Belong With Me, two songs that can arguably describe a bit of their current relationship.

It was an epic game for Kelce, who had the most catches and yards for the Chiefs. He also had huge plays down the stretch in the Super Bowl (he had just one yard in the first half) to get the win in overtime. It was an equally epic celebration following that.