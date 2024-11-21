Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship a marketing strategy? Chiefs President gets extremely blunt

Travis Kelce's first season dating Taylor Swift saw the Chiefs tight end lift a Super Bowl at the end of the season and the relationship's second year is not looking too bad either for the player. They might have lost their last game against the Bills but Kansas City is 9-1, the top seed in the AFC, and arguably the favorite to lift its third straight championship in 2024.

However, that has not stopped cynical commenters from postulating that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are just dating as part of a clever marketing strategy by the Chiefs to sell tickets. A lot of the singers' fans have followed her into supporting Kansas City in particular, and the NFL in general, and the league has leaned into their relationship to draw new customers.

Chiefs' president Mark Donovan, though, flatly denied these rumors and said that the organization is very happy for the couple, who he said are in an 'authentic relationship'. He further said that the biggest positive to come out of this for Kansas City is that now she is a committed fan, which in turn matters to their existing and expanding supporter base. Appearing on the Squawk Box, he commented,

“I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we’re happy to have it. It’s been nothing but good for us. I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is: Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She is an authentic fan, and that matters to our fans and our fanbase, and it matters to us and we try to respect that.”

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs' game against the Panthers in Travis Kelce's support?

Taylor Swift is currently in Toronto bringing her hugely successful Eras Tour to the Canadian city. Her last performance there wraps up on November 23rd before she flies to Vancouver in December. Since the Panthers host the Chiefs on Sunday, November 24th at 1:00 PM ET, there is a chance that she might make it back in time for the game.

We have seen her support Travis Kelce multiple times during the season and there is no time difference between Toronto and Charlotte. However, it is not certain that the singer will make it on such a short turnaround either. More is expected to be known in the morning before the match.

