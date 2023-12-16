Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift report gets cold review from Pat MacAfee as Chiefs TE misses singer's NYC birthday

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are two individuals dedicated to their respective professions. That's why the 12-time Grammy Award winner couldn't watch some of the All-Pro tight end's games in person. However, Kelce flew to Argentina during their bye week to spend time with Swift, who was performing in that country.

There has been a big uproar regarding Kelce missing Swift's 34th birthday celebration in New York City this time. But former NFL punter and current ESPN host Pat McAfee set the record straight by highlighting that the two-time Super Bowl champion was working.

Pat McAfee commented on Travis Kelce not being on Taylor Swift's side on her birthday

McAfee and the co-hosts on his eponymous show were quick to defend the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for not attending Taylor Swift's birthday party.

Pat McAfee shared his opinion with A.J. Hawk and the rest of their crew:

“Travis Kelce, noticeably absent, you know, he's a big man, much larger than everybody else that is at these parties. He's very recognizable, not only because he dates Taylor Swift at the moment, but because he's like, potentially the greatest tight end of all time to ever play football, multiple times Super Bowl champion.

“I love Entertainment Tonight felt obligated to put this out, because there's a whole new batch of people that are potentially following along with Travis Kelce who have no idea that the NFL is a pretty big deal, pretty, pretty, pretty big deal, especially in the time of year that we're in right now. So Entertainment Tonight is doing the Lord's work. We really appreciate that reporting, that’s journalism.”

While it's just a three-hour flight from Kansas City to New York City, Kelce is committed to playing his best, per Entertainment Tonight's Miguel A. Melendez. That is unsurprising, especially when the Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.

Kelce has underperformed this season, having only two 100-yard games in the 2023 NFL regular season. However, he has picked up the pace by averaging 85 yards per game in their last three contests.

The Chiefs will try to stop their losing streak against the New England Patriots. While the Patriots have won only three games this year, they are coming off a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday without Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, the multi-platinum recording artist celebrated her 34th birthday at 'The Box' nightclub in New York with close friends like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. The night before, Taylor Swift went out with Selena Gomez and company.

After the celebration at The Box, Melendez wrote that Swift met up with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. While Travis Kelce wasn't in attendance, he did spend time with Swift after their Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.