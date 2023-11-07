‘Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem so happy’: Lola Tung says it’s ‘lovely’ to see NFL power couple’s relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has taken the world by storm. In the NFL, there are stats based on performance when she is or isn't in the stands.

There have been more than a few social media posts regarding her from NFL outlets. Some fans aren't happy about the new relationship, but actress Lola Tung is not one of them.

A reporter asked Tung about Kelce, according to People magazine:

“People’s sexiest man alive, it’s being announced tomorrow night, who has your vote? People are saying Travis Kelce is taking home the trophy. He’s a pretty stylish guy. Yay, nay?”

Tung responded:

“He and Taylor (Swift) seem so happy. That’s lovely to see.”

Tung stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty, which has made headlines for putting a lot of Swift's music in trailers and episodes. They've even shared snippets of Taylor's Version of songs that haven't been released yet.

It's fitting then that Tung would be interested in the relationship between the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. She reckons they seem genuinely happy with each other, something that couldn't be said towards the end of their previous flames.

Travis Kelce stars when Taylor Swift is in attendance

Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce play

Travis Kelce did not have Taylor Swift in the stands during the recent loss to the Denver Broncos. He struggled to get much going. Last weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs played in Germany, so Swift was not in attendance.

The Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14, but they did not get a good game from the tight end, who had just three catches for 14 yards. When Swift is in attendance, Kelce averages about 100 yards receiving per game.

When she's not in the stands, that dips to less than 50 yards. That may or may not be coincidental, as Kelce has built a Hall of Fame career as arguably the best tight end of all time even before he had met Swift.