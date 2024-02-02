"Travis Kelce would tell her to call Pfizer" - Chiefs TE catches strays from NFL fans after Mark Andrews saves woman's life on flight

Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town during the NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift attracting plenty of headlines across the world, especially as she's been to many of his games.

Sometimes the jabs he takes are pretty unfair, however, and that's exactly what happened on Thursday. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who has diabetes, saved a woman's life midway through a flight with his diabetic testing kit. With his quick response, paramedics were able to save her life after giving adequate treatment after the flight landed.

While Andrews was praised for his help, NFL fans took the opportunity to land a jab on Travis Kelce, especially for his stance regarding the Pfizer vaccine and how he was criticized by some people, namely Aaron Rodgers:

What did Aaron Rodgers say about Travis Kelce?

Aaron Rodgers said that Kelce did not manage to impact a regular season game a lot while calling him "Mr. Pfizer":

"He didn't have a crazy game, and, you know 'Mr. Pfizer', we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like, for the most part, we played really tough on defense."

The Jets quarterback was forced to watch the season from afar as he suffered an Achilles tear in the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Is Travis Kelce vaccinated? Chiefs tight end promoted Pfizer on prime time

The Chiefs tight end was the star of the Week 4 game due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, who attended the game on MetLife Stadium - and Aaron Rodgers was present at Swift's concert prior to the season.

Travis Kelce has promoted the vaccine to a national audience, so clearly he's someone who supports the vaccination efforts. There was also nothing to suggest he was an anti-vaxxer while plenty of players lost games due to contracting COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

There's no animosity between the two players, even though the 'Mr. Pfizer' shot was a little uncalled. Still, there are two different versions of the same story.