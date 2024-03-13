Travis Kelce turns producer, picks a low-budget dark comedy 'My Dead Friend Zoe' to venture into the world of films: Reports

Travis Kelce is stepping outside the world of football. With his career reaching its 12th season, life after football might hold something in the entertainment industry. The tight end made headlines for epic performances on Saturday Night Live, and now he's going to be a producer on a low-budget film.

Kelce is going to help finance the film My Dead Friend Zoe, an indie movie that has been described as a low-budget dark comedy. It recently premiered at SXSW and got overall solid reviews. The film follows an Afghanistan veteran who meets her Vietnam veteran grandfather at her family’s ancestral lake house.

This is not the only movie he is producing. The Kansas City Chiefs star, along with producer Ray Maiello and Mike Field of Radiant Media Studios, are also producing a second film: King Pleasure. This will be a documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This marks a foray into the film industry, where his girlfriend Taylor Swift has spent some time. She's been a producer on films and an actress. Most recently, she was in Amsterdam and she's slated to direct her own movie with Searchlight Pictures soon. Perhaps there's a film crossover for the couple down the road.

Travis Kelce net worth: A look into Chiefs TE's career earnings, endorsements and more

Travis Kelce's net worth is an impressive $50 million. This is due to large contracts in the NFL. So far, he's made almost $77 million with the Chiefs, who drafted him and have remained the only team he's played for so far.

Travis Kelce has more than a few endorsements.

He also has tons of endorsements. His most notable one is from Pfizer, with whom he made an ad celebrating and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. This got him into a little hot water with Aaron Rodgers, but it's one of his biggest endorsements.

He also has Amazon, Nike, and Helzberg Diamonds under his belt. He also reportedly got approached by Toyota, Calvin Klein, Gilette, Kohl's and Samsonite. He is one of the most famous athletes out there, and he has tons of brands vying for his services as a result.