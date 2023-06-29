Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is undoubtedly the best tight end in the NFL right now. He's made eight-straight Pro Bowls, has made seven-straight All-Pros, and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He's recorded seven-straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last season for tight ends.

Kelce should easily be the highest-paid tight end, but he's not.

Kelce inked a four-year, $57 million contract extension with the Chiefs prior to the 2020 season, having him signed through the 2025 season. He has the third-highest average for all tight ends and has the third-highest cap hit this season.

Former teammate and running back LeSean McCoy spoke about Kelce being underpaid on "Speak For Yourself" and said it's a blessing and a curse for him.

"It's a gift and a curse, the good and the bad, and I think that he's made so much when he has stuff off the off-the-field with the endorsements and stuff, and if you had to pick and choose, I think, not most but some will pick having a great career, Hall of Fame career, make money off the field and make solid money as far as the salary, but they want to win and win championships."

Travis Kelce opens up on being underpaid

Travis Kelce during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

While Travis Kelce is the most dominant in his position, even he knows he is underpaid. The star tight end spoke with Vanityfair.com and opened up about being underpaid.

Via Vanityfair.com,

"My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am. Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Kelce then said it kind of hurts him that his former teammate Tyreek Hill makes $30 million a year while he makes less than half of that per year.

“When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now. I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

Kelce will be due for another contract after the 2025 season. There's no reason to believe he will slow down these next two seasons.

Could the Kansas City Chiefs make Travis Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the NFL in 2025?

