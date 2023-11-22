Although Travis Kelce has been in the spotlight for off-field reasons, his most recent outing against the Philadelphia Eagles was far from his usual greatness. The tight end led the team with seven catches, but he amassed an important penalty, a dropped pass and, more costly for his team, a fumble inside the 10-yard line.

Speaking on Wednesday about the Chiefs' current offensive struggles, the superstar tight end acknowledged that there's some work to do before the playoffs, but that the team will get it fixed for the most important part of the season:

"I know we have not been able to score in the second half in a few games now, and have not been able to help our defense out", Travis Kelce said. "My turnovers are killing us, the penalties are absolutely killing us, I had a penalty, a drop and a fumble too. It's just that I'm not playing my best football right now, and it pisses me off every f--g time. But as a unit, we're still together. To the Chiefs Kingdom, sorry for not performing our best, especially in the second half - but we'll get it fixed."

Travis Kelce: the lonely great receiving weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023

This has been a disappointing season for whoever thought the Chiefs could survive with such a young receiving group. It's clear that the plan has failed, but even worse, they ran out of time to fix this mess outside the building with the trade deadline three weeks ago.

The only player who has been effective as a receiver is not even a wide receiver itself. Travis Kelce leads the team with 862 yards and five touchdowns, but the best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has just 420 yards and four touchdowns. This isn't nearly good enough for a team that's a Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes under center.

The fact that the team chose not to attack the trade deadline and go for a move for a star wide receiver might bite them late in the season. You need playmakers during the playoffs, and frankly, the Kansas City Chiefs are lacking a lot of plays from their wide receivers.