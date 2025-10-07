  • home icon
  "Travis Kelce is washed," "He needs to retire": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter locks up Chiefs TE to force incompletion with dropped catch

"Travis Kelce is washed," "He needs to retire": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter locks up Chiefs TE to force incompletion with dropped catch

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:30 GMT
Travis Hunter locks up Travis Kelce - via Getty/CMS
Travis Hunter locks up Travis Kelce - via Getty/CMS

Travis Hunter is looking to establish himself as the first great two-way player in the NFL since his former head coach Deion Sanders. And one play on Monday encapsulated that potential in him.

During the second drive of his Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the cornerback/wide receiver was assigned to cover star tight end Travis Kelce on third down. He performed excellently in coverage, eliciting an incompletion/dropped catch to force a punt:

Some fans chose to focus on Kelce:

"Go away and be a movie star," one demanded.

A few others, meanwhile, were in awe at the play:

"What a world we live in," one marveled.
"Kinda sick ngl," another complimented.

The Jaguars, who had already been forced to punt on the opening drive, failed to make the most of the play, going three-and-out again. Kelce finally got his touchdown after that, Tyquan Thornton having set him up with a 32-yard catch.

Travis Hunter praised by Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes despite lackluster start to season

Liam Coen’s plan for Travis Hunter was to lean more on the offensive side of the ball, but injuries to the Jaguars’ secondary forced him to play defense more.

It was not until Week 4 that he finally shone as a pass-catcher, covering a career-high 42 yards on three catches. Even then, talkSPORT’s Brian Smith has called him invisible in this dual role - “surprisingly easy to miss”, in his own words.

But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thinks differently, as he put it on Thursday:

"You’d love to be able to do that (play two ways). It takes a special guy to jump in there and be able to do that. My hat goes off to the kid. It’s hard being a rookie, and really hard knowing both sides of the ball.”
Patrick Mahomes backed him up:

“He’s special when he gets the football in his hand and being able to break tackles and make guys miss. Then seeing him play defense, he’s done a great job in this scheme of playing man and zone (coverage), and being around the football as well.”

On defense, Hunter currently has eleven total tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection across four completed games.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
