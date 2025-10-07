"Travis Kelce is washed," "He needs to retire": NFL fans react as Travis Hunter locks up Chiefs TE to force incompletion with dropped catch

Travis Hunter is looking to establish himself as the first great two-way player in the NFL since his former head coach Deion Sanders. And one play on Monday encapsulated that potential in him.During the second drive of his Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the cornerback/wide receiver was assigned to cover star tight end Travis Kelce on third down. He performed excellently in coverage, eliciting an incompletion/dropped catch to force a punt:Some fans chose to focus on Kelce:Lou Pai, CEO, Enron Energy Services (parody) @EnergyPeddlerLINKKelce is washed man. Too focused on his podcast and realizing how retarded he is when he talks to Taylor This ball hit him in the fucking faceﾒ𝟶 💫 @x0snowfallx0LINKKelce needs to retire, its every weekRob @LearnsRobLINKTravis Kelce hands must be made of wood too&quot;Go away and be a movie star,&quot; one demanded.A few others, meanwhile, were in awe at the play:&quot;What a world we live in,&quot; one marveled.&quot;Kinda sick ngl,&quot; another complimented.The Jaguars, who had already been forced to punt on the opening drive, failed to make the most of the play, going three-and-out again. Kelce finally got his touchdown after that, Tyquan Thornton having set him up with a 32-yard catch.Travis Hunter praised by Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes despite lackluster start to seasonLiam Coen’s plan for Travis Hunter was to lean more on the offensive side of the ball, but injuries to the Jaguars’ secondary forced him to play defense more.It was not until Week 4 that he finally shone as a pass-catcher, covering a career-high 42 yards on three catches. Even then, talkSPORT’s Brian Smith has called him invisible in this dual role - “surprisingly easy to miss”, in his own words.But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thinks differently, as he put it on Thursday:&quot;You’d love to be able to do that (play two ways). It takes a special guy to jump in there and be able to do that. My hat goes off to the kid. It’s hard being a rookie, and really hard knowing both sides of the ball.”Patrick Mahomes backed him up:“He’s special when he gets the football in his hand and being able to break tackles and make guys miss. Then seeing him play defense, he’s done a great job in this scheme of playing man and zone (coverage), and being around the football as well.”On defense, Hunter currently has eleven total tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection across four completed games.