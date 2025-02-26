Travis Kelce wishes to seek Tom Brady’s advice on overcoming Super Bowl heartbreak

In the Feb. 26 ‘New Heights’ podcast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce brought up wanting to reach out to Tom Brady for advice on how to process a Super Bowl loss.

“I mean, oh, Tom Brady, maybe, it'd be fun to talk to. Yes, I will talk to all these people, yeah, about how he dealt with not winning Super Bowls - multiple Super Bowls." [1:13:59]

Kelce is still considering his options following the 40-22 trouncing by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. This is the second time Kelce had to experience Super Bowl heartbreak, with the first time being at the hands of Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV in 2021.

The winningest player in NFL history, Brady has seven Super Bowl rings but also went through the trauma of losing in the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots. He lost twice to Eli Manning’s New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI, and to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Kelce brought up potentially meeting Brady as part of a discussion with brother Jason Kelce on what they would do in the offseason. Travis suggested they go to the NFL draft. It is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24.

“What would be fun is going up to Green Bay—going up to Green Bay for the draft. Maybe that’d be fun.”

The younger Kelce brother also proposed attending the NHL finals, NBA finals and checking out soccer teams Wrexham and Burnley.

“I’m in on doing the (Stanley) Cup, the Larry O’Brien trophy. NBA, NHL, we can do all these … Do you want to catch some international football? Wrexham and Burnley with JJ Watt?”

The one sport Travis does not want to watch is hobby horsing. Jason brought up the sport and Travis shot it down.

“That’s where I draw the line! I’m not going to sit here and make fun of kids, Jason. How else do you commentate on hobby horsing?”

Travis Kelce has yet to decide on retirement

Travis Kelce has yet to announce if he will continue playing football next season. The 35-year-old had one of his worst statistical seasons and has admitted that retirement is a possibility. On the other hand, the Chiefs are still strong Lombardi contenders, which could draw the TE into returning for another year.

He has a contract deadline on March 14, as he has an $11.5 million roster bonus due the next day.

