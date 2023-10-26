Travis Kelce has been dazzling football fans in his last two games. After getting nine catches for 124 yards against the Denver Broncos, he followed up with 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

But aside from his inspired play for the Kansas City Chiefs, the All-Pro tight end is also charming personalities like Erin Andrews off the field. The Fox Sports’ lead sideline reporter for the NFL shared the gift Kelce gave for her baby.

Erin Andrews indirectly helped Travis Kelce get connected with Taylor Swift

Andrews received a gift from Travis Kelce after her son, Mack, was born through a surrogate. She also saw how Kelce made a plea on the New Heights podcast to meet Taylor Swift. The nice gesture made Andrews vouch for Kelce.

As Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff wrote, Andrews said in her recent appearance on the Today Show:

“He made a plea on his podcast that he’d like to meet her, and so I saw it. I‘m a huge fan of his, work with him. He’s great, sent Mack an adorable baby gift, just out of the blue. It was sweet.”

“And I was just like, ‘Check, check and check, Taylor.’ Like, I don’t really know who she’s dated except for what we’ve seen publicly. Give my friend a try.”

Erin Andrews also noticed a different glow on Travis Kelce now that the 12-time Grammy Award winner has supported the Chiefs.

Andrews shared that the two-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged her and Calm Down podcast co-host Charissa Thompson’s role in making him and Swift meet. In return, Andrews sent Swift some items from her Wear collaboration with the Chiefs.

Swift wore the windbreaker Andrews sent during the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. That subtle plug made it a best-selling item.

Erin Andrews went through a challenging pregnancy journey

Giving a gift is the least Travis Kelce can do to celebrate Erin Andrews's complex but victorious pregnancy story. It wasn’t an easy path because she underwent a successful surgery for cervical cancer in 2016. Back then, she had her embryos with Stoll frozen.

In 2021, she shared her thoughts about undergoing her seventh round of IVF. Andrews bared the mental and physical toll it has taken on her. However, she revealed the process to help others in the same situation.

Erin Andrews started her sports broadcasting career in 2000 with Fox Sports Florida. Two years later, she became a studio host and reporter for the Turner South network, covering the Atlanta-based professional sporting teams.

She worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2012, appearing in National Hockey Night, College Football Primetime, and College GameDay on ESPN U. Andrews has been with Fox Sports since 2012, and they have mostly covered NFC games.

However, there are rare instances when she gets to interview Kelce and players from AFC teams from the sidelines. She asked Patrick Mahomes during the Week 3 post-game interview:

“Do you realize how much pressure was on you from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?”

Kelce did have a touchdown catch against the Bears, his second of the season after missing their season opener due to a hyperextended knee. Through Week 7, he has 48 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers keep him on track to have his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season.