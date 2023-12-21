Travis Kelce's teammate Rashee Rice explains why he won't be posing for a photo with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Rashee Rice has started his NFL career on a high. However, he didn't expect Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship to dominate his first NFL season.

The pair is now an item and seen at football games and Swift's concerts. It appears that they have gotten off to a good start relationship-wise.

While many fans are clamoring for pictures of Swift and Travis together as it is a big deal, what about Kelce's teammate Rice?

He would have no doubt met or seen Swift behind closed doors, and with some players fans of the musician, it could be easy to revert to being "a fan" when in her company. But not Rice.

Rashee Rice reveals the reason he doesn't ask for a picture with Swift

Naturally, it can be hard to stay composed when someone as famous as Swift comes through the doors. But not for Rashee Rice, who is in the constant company of Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

So why doesn't he ask for a picture with Swift? Because Kelce invites the team out to mingle with her as he sees them as just regular people.

“I’ve seen her," Rice said on Fubo Sports' 'Airing It Out' podcast, "but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that."

"You know, those guys like Trav and Patrick [Mahomes], they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys who see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, 'Bro you’re a superstar football player!' It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav."

Rashee Rice having a favorable rookie season with the Chiefs

As a rookie in the NFL, sometimes it can take a while to get your footing and start producing on the field. For Rashee Rice, while he didn't have eye-popping numbers to start the season as in the first five weeks, his highest receiving total was 59 yards. However, in the last month, the rookie has exploded.

Rice has become Mahomes' second favorite target behind Kelce, as he has had yardage totals of 107, 64, 72 and 91 while also hauling in three touchdowns.

Rice's season stats make for good reading. He has 754 yards (second on the Chiefs) and seven touchdowns (leads the team) from his 68 receptions (second on the team).

That is a good season by any stretch, and the 1,000-yard mark is well within his grasp as there are three games left. While many have criticized the Chiefs receivers this season, Rice is doing his part by being a productive weapon for Mahomes.