"Travis signed his permission slip": NFL fans divided as Jason Kelce attends Eagles parade after conflicted loyalties during Super Bowl LIX

Jason Kelce is no longer conflicted with who to root for in Super Bowl LIX. The former Eagles center previously spoke about being pulled in two directions with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, facing his brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

However, he embraced his Philadelphia roots and was spotted celebrating with the team at the Super Bowl parade. The retired center joined the Eagles in the party on Friday as thousands of fans lined the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate. He was spotted wearing a green hoodie with a beer in his hand. He was warmly greeted by the surrounding fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce also joined the celebrations at a local bar with Eagles fans singing “Fly, Eagles, Fly" as he chugged a beer. He then connected with the team bus. He was seen posing for a photo alongside Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who was carrying the Lombardi trophy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, not all Eagles fans were happy to see him. Some of the comments he made during Super Bowl week enraged sections of the Eagles’ fanbase, who felt he had no right to participate in the parade after making them.

One fan commented:

"Yet he rooted for Kansas City in the Super Bowl. He's not even part of the team this year so why is he even there."

Ad

Another wrote:

"Dude is a punk, would have been in KC if they won, pick a side and stick with it."

Another user wrote:

"looks like Travis signed his permission slip to leave Chiefs territory."

A fan called him:

"Desperate slob hanging onto his shred of unearned relevance"

Another commenter noted the relationship between his brother Travis Kelce and singing megastar Taylor Swift by writing:

Ad

''Coward shouldn't be there, he wants to bend the knee to the Swifties he can go stay with them.''

Another Eagles fan called him:

"An attention whore."

Jason Kelce had divided loyalties for Super Bowl

Jason Kelce was the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons from 2011 to 2024. After the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday, he posted a lengthy message on his X account explaining how conflicted he was watching the game from the sidelines.

Ad

In the post, he discussed how difficult it was for him to process his feelings while watching his former team take on his brother.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During Wednesday’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis, Jason teared up talking about supporting both sides.

"I tried to correlate that I was rooting for both sides the whole time and I was going to be happy and sad, regardless," Kelce said. "No matter who won, it was gonna be happy and sad, regardless.”

The former center being open and transparent about his emotions throughout Super Bowl week has clearly upset sections of the Eagles fanbase. A fun night of celebrations in the city of brotherly love might change that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.