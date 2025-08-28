  • home icon
  "Traylor is too similar to Traitor" - NFL fans react as Lil Wayne dedicates new nickname to Taylor Swift after pop icon gets engaged to Travis Kelce

By Arnold
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:29 GMT
NFL fans react as Lil Wayne dedicates new nickname to Taylor Swift after pop icon gets engaged to Travis Kelce (Image Credits - GETTY)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced his engagement to pop music icon Taylor Swift via Instagram on Tuesday. Many sent their congratulations to the couple, including rapper Lil Wayne, who briefly paused his concert in Kansas City to dedicate Kelce and Swift a nickname.

"Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations.” Wayne shouted into his microphone on stage.
When fans found out about the nickname that Wayne gave Kelce and Swift, they had some interesting reactions.

"Traylor is too similar to Traitor," one tweeted.
"What kinda ship name is traylor," another added.
"Lil Wayne is the King of cringe lolol," a third commented.

Some others appeared to welcome Wayne's new nickname for Kelce and Swift.

"Awww that’s so cute," one wrote.
"Lil Wayne on the right side of history," a fan commented.
"Lil Wayne really knows how to light up a crowd and make moments unforgettable. Stopping mid-concert just to celebrate Travis and Taylor’s engagement is next-level energy," a user tweeted.
Although Wayne is an ardent Green Bay Packers fan, he seemed to be thrilled for Chiefs superstar Kelce and music star Swift.

Travis Kelce's father Ed says Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift got engaged nearly two weeks before IG announcement

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Getty
During an interview with News 5's John Kosich on Wednesday, Travis Kelce's father Ed shared that his younger son got engaged to Taylor Swift nearly two weeks before the coupld announced the news on Instagram.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce said. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.
"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Although Kelce is now engaged, he will soon need to turn his focus to the Chiefs, who will begin their 2025 regular season against the LA Chargers on Sept. 5.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
