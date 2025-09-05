"Tre Tucker is really their WR1 what a trash org": NFL fans react as Raiders sign Phillip Dorsett after Amari Cooper's retirement

The Las Vegas Raiders shook up their wide receiver room this week in news that quickly went viral.NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders signed veteran Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad while officially placing Amari Cooper on the Reserve/Retired list. The move closed the door on Cooper’s 10-year career just weeks after he signed a one-year deal to return to the franchise that originally drafted him.Fans wasted no time sounding off on social media.&quot;Raiders add Dorsett, Cooper officially retires,&quot; a fan said.The reactions didn't stop there. Here are a few more.&quot;That’s panic patching up the roster by picking players from the street. Pete Carroll won’t be having a long Vegas residence for sure,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Pete Carroll to Philip Dorsett: &quot;I wish I knew how to quit you,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Hes still playing?&quot; one fan jokingly asked.The timing has only amplified criticism. Cooper’s 2024 season was split between Cleveland and Buffalo before his August reunion with the Raiders. Now retired, his absence leaves Las Vegas searching for help in a wide receiver corps that already had question marks.Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick, has bounced around practice squads in recent years, spending time with Denver and Atlanta before briefly joining the Raiders this past July. Released in August, he now returns on the practice squad just a day after Cooper’s retirement announcement.Raiders look to fill the void after Cooper’s retirementNFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: ImagnThis offseason was supposed to signal a new era in Las Vegas. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll to take over as head coach, traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to stabilize the passing game, and drafted standout running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Together, those moves were intended to set the foundation for an offense capable of competing in the AFC.Las Vegas also leaned heavily on its top targets last year. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers emerged as a star with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, while Jakobi Meyers turned in his first career 1,000-yard season with 87 receptions, 1,027 yards and four scores. Both players carried the passing game in 2024, but the lack of established depth behind them was already a concern before Cooper’s sudden retirement.Now, with Phillip Dorsett viewed as little more than veteran depth, the Raiders must rely on Bowers, Meyers, and Tre Tucker — now entering his third NFL season — to carry the load.For Raider Nation, the frustration is clear: even after big offseason moves, the wide receiver room feels thin, and signing Phillip Dorsett after Amari Cooper’s departure does little to calm those doubts.