Trevor Etienne NFL Draft: AFC North giants projected to land star Georgia RB in Round 3

NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft a replacement to departing running back Najee Harris in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

Ad

In the third round of his latest Seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, Reuter predicted that the Steelers would select Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne with the No. 83 overall pick of the selection process.

Trevor Etienne is the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who was a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Since entering the league, Travis Etienne has established himself as the starting running back in Jacksonville and has had a successful National Football League career to this point.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers do present a good situation for Trevor Etienne to establish himself in the league as well. Former starting running back Najee Harris left the iconic franchise in favor of the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason via free agency.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As a result, the current Steelers running back room features Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonathan Ward. The depth chart is not a bad one by any stretch, however, could unquestionably do with an added piece to push the group into an elite and well-rounded unit.

Ad

The Steelers have an amazing defensive unit, as well as two No. 1 wide receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Should the team add at QB and RB, the Steelers have the talent to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.

What can Trevor Etienne bring to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Etienne is a quick and agile running back who has great vision and can make sharp cuts with the football in his hands. While at Georgia in 2024, Etienne carried the ball 122 times for 609 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. In addition, he added 32 receptions for 194 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns for the Bulldogs as well.

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier in the year, Etienne recorded a 4.42 second 40-Yard Dash, a 1.51 second 10-Yard Split, a 35’’ Vertical Jump, and 15 reps of the Bench Press.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.