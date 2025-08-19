  • home icon
  "Trevor Lawrence is a bust and it's over": Nick Wright reveals one condition where Jaguars' hopes could go down the drain

"Trevor Lawrence is a bust and it’s over": Nick Wright reveals one condition where Jaguars' hopes could go down the drain

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:34 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (image credit: IMAGN)

Trevor Lawrence's time in the NFL has been challenging. The former No. 1 pick has been the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons, and the team has had mixed results. For the 2025 season, the pressure is on Lawrence to bring Jacksonville back to the playoffs.

NFL analyst Nick Wright shared his thoughts on what would be a unsuccessful season for Lawrence and the Jaguars.

"If they hit the floor, Trevor’s a bust and it’s over," Wright said on Tuesday, via "First Things First." "He’s obviously not a bust. It’s obviously not over. They have what some people are calling the Ohtani of the NFL in Travis Hunter.”
Wright added that the best case scenario for the team is winning 10 games. That would be slightly above what they've won in the last few years, and would likely be enough to reach the postseason.

However, there is one main reason for the higher expectations on Lawrence and his team.

During the 2025 NFL draft, Jacksonville traded up to No. 2 and picked Travis Hunter.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in December and impressed by playing as a cornerback and wide receiver during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was the preferred target of Shedeur Sanders and is likely the reason why the Buffaloes had a successful 2024 season.

If Lawrence won't use Hunter effectively to win games, his status within the league and the team as a good quarterback could be in doubt.

Former Jets GM suggests a new quarterback for the Jaguars if Trevor Lawrence struggles

The future of Trevor Lawrence was also a topic on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up." Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum discussed a scenario in which Lawrence underperforms this year.

"I know he has guaranteed money next year, greedy, but not me," Tannenbaum said. "It’s getting late early. If I’m Liam Coen and their new general manager, I’m thinking about drafting a quarterback if we don’t see meaningful improvement.”

Tannenbaum suggested drafting a quarterback in 2026 if Lawrence struggles. It could be a good decision if the Jags end up with a high pick. It would give them the choice betwen LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik, among others.

However, Jacksonville traded its 2026 first round pick to get Hunter. If they are committed to a new quarterback next season, they'll have to make deals with other teams.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
