Trevor Lawrence clears air on future with Jaguars amid rumored interest from Steelers

Trevor Lawrence had a season in 2024 that he most likely doesn't want to replicate. Missing the playoffs and having his season end early due to injury is not the NFL experience most dream of. However, with the year now over with, Lawrence is dealing with the fallout of such a season.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been rumored to have interest in the quarterback. Speaking directly in response to those rumors on Monday's edition of "Up and Adams," Lawrence dug his heels in the sand (0:21):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I saw it. And it's funny, though, I was when [I saw it], I wouldn't say your heart drops, but you're kind of like 'what.' Then I'm like, 'I can't even I have a no-trade clause in my contract.'

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I would know about it if I was if I was getting traded or if that was something that was going to happen, you know, I'd have to be on board with it which I'm not."

Ad

Lawrence added:

"I'm happy here in Jacksonville. We want to win a Super Bowl here. And, you know, I think I think we can do that. And I don't want to leave Jacksonville. So I'm happy here, obviously. Not going to Pittsburgh."

So, Lawrence is now clearly against any idea of joining Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin. He would rather stick around with new Jaguars head coach and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence opens up on involvement with GM search

Trevor Lawrence at Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence also opened up on how much involvement he had in the team's rebuilding process. The Jacksonville Jaguars already have a new coach, but the search for a new general manager continues.

Ad

Franchise quarterbacks often have input in moves their team makes. However, when it comes to the general manager search, Lawrence declared he was "not involved:"

"I'm not involved in any of that. I know obviously there's interviews happening, but none of the GM stuff not involved in that. And it's I think it's better that way."

However, Trevor Lawrence did admit that he was asked about "the pulse of the team" and about his impressions of players on the roster:

Ad

"Of course personnel-wise I'm asked ... about different things and my kind of pulse on the team."

With a new general manager arriving this offseason, one could surmise more questions might be on the way.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Up and Adams," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.