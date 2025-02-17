Trevor Lawrence gets candid on potential reunion with Tee Higgins as Bengals WR’s future remains uncertain

Tee Higgins will be one of the most coveted free agents of this year's free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals' star wideout played on the franchise tag last season but is expected to sign a deal north of $30 million in annual average value this offseason.

Ad

Although Joe Burrow has expressed his desire to keep Higgins on the roster, it will be financially tough for the Bengals to make it possible. As a result, an exit seems likely for the 26-year-old receiver.

Higgins played with Trevor Lawrence in college at Clemson. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was recently asked about a potential reunion with the Bengals star during an appearance on "The Up & Adams Show."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevor Lawrence recruits Tee Higgins to Jacksonville

Tee Higgins and Trevor Lawrence: College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU - Source: Getty

Lawrence respected Higgins' relationship with Burrow, but at the same time, he made it clear he would love to have his college teammate play alongside him.

Ad

Trending

"T's awesome, we have a history for sure," Lawrence said. "No matter where he goes, obviously, I'd love to be throwing to him again. But no matter where he goes, he's going to be a star. He already is, and I know Cincinnati wants to keep him. So Joe's been putting the pressure on him over there."

Ad

"I'm sure he's got the relationship with Joe, like, if everything goes well, I'm sure he wouldn't want to leave," Lawrence added. "But if that wasn't the case, I think I would definitely be up next as far as T in our relationship and what we've done in the past, and we played together for two years, had a lot of success in college, and we could, we could definitely do that again."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old quarterback also mentioned how no state income taxes in Florida make Jacksonville an ideal destination for Higgins.

Lawrence has struggled with injuries in the past two seasons, but he looks excited for the future with a new head coach in Liam Coen. The Jaguars star has shown in the past he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and his team signing Higgins will be a big step towards winning the AFC South.

Ad

The Jaguars are currently projected to have $33.65 million in cap space, but the franchise will figure out ways to have more money if they pursue Tee Higgins. The franchise signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension last season, which shows that, unlike Cincinnati, they will not hesitate to pay if the right player is available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.