"I was just gonna throw it out of bounds": Trevor Lawrence gets honest on accidental hero moment after bizarre falling touchdown sequence

Trevor Lawrence wasn't given many expectations heading into the Oct. 6 tilt against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, despite the odds being stacked against him and rookie head coach Liam Coen in his first primetime game, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to win a thriller.It looked like the team was going to stumble at the closing moment. Lawrence physically stumbled on a must-have go-ahead redzone play at the end of the game. The mistake, in most cases, would have sealed the game. After getting stepped on coming out of the under-center position, Lawrence fell on the ground twice before somehow finding the perfect path to the endzone.Speaking about the play in a post-game interview posted by Warren Sharp on Oct. 6, Lawrence called the moment &quot;sheer panic.&quot;&quot;Just panic. Sheer panic,&quot; Lawrence said. &quot;On the ground, we didn’t have any timeouts, I got stepped on coming out, and I was like, ‘I gotta get up.’ I was just gonna throw it out of bounds to stop the clock, but there was really no one around me, so I made a play.&quot;Getting up and into a position to throw the football was a miracle by itself. Had he thrown the pass out of bounds, he would have managed to stop the clock, but instead, the pass rush was held in check so long that Lawrence was able to finish the play for the win.Trevor Lawrence's unconventional game-winning play puts Jaguars in rare positionTrevor Lawrence at Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThe win against the AFC-winning Kansas City Chiefs not only made a statement, but it also put Trevor Lawrence's team in a strong position that the franchise has not seen in quite some time. According to Jaguars Wire, it was the first time since 2007 that the team has started 4-1.Not only did the Jacksonville Jaguars manage to climb to tie the top of the AFC with the victory, but they managed to do it against a Mahomes with his back to the wall. However, it doesn't get much easier for Jacksonville.Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter, and Devin Lloyd have a difficult schedule ahead, facing the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks before traveling to England to face the currently 3-2 Los Angeles Rams. Based on pure record alone, both of those matchups are more formidable than the Chiefs.The team's lone loss this season was to the Cincinnati Bengals, led by Joe Burrow and Jake Browning. Are the Jaguars for real? The win over the Chiefs makes a strong case as the team heads into the second third of the season.