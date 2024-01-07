Trevor Lawrence gets labeled as a ‘bust’ after Jaguars miss playoffs following loss in Week 18

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars knew the assignment against the Tennessee Titans: win to qualify for the playoffs. But they didn't prepare well enough and got beaten by Mike Vrabel's team, thus missing the playoffs.

With the loss to the Titans, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans are AFC South champions, which was likely not on anyone's bingo card back in Week 1.

Jacksonville seemingly had two hands on a playoff spot and the division after the Week 12 win over the Texans. But four straight losses saw them sink back into the chasing pack.

It was a promising season that ended on a disappointing note, and fans have given their thoughts.

Fans voice feelings after missing playoffs with Titans' loss

Lawrence and the Jaguars couldn't win against the Titans to secure a playoff spot, which led to one fan calling Lawrence out after the 28-20 loss.

The fan wrote on X:

"He's a bust. Noone wants to say so but it's true."

Other fans also expressed their thoughts on Lawrence and the Jaguars failing to get the job done against the Titans.

Fans blamed Lawrence for the loss, as the Jaguars failed so badly after a promising start to the season (8-3).

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars left lamenting a missed opportunity

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars had good odds of making it to the postseason after beating the Texans 24-21 in Week 12. They had two hands on the division title.

But in the NFL, football is unpredictable. The Jaguars faced a four-game losing streak that dented their playoff hopes.

The emergence of CJ Stroud with the Texans made the race for the division a tight one. It led to the Week 18 assignment: win and secure your playoff spot.

Unfortunately, for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, they didn't put their best foot forward. They now lament a season that was once promising but ended on a low.