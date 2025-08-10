“Trevor Lawrence hospital ball” - NFL analyst takes aim at Jaguars QB as Brian Thomas Jr. takes huge hit during preseason game vs. Steelers

Brian Thomas Jr. broke out in 2024 as a rare bright spot for the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars, breaking rookie single-season records for receptions (87), receiving yards (1,282), and receiving touchdowns (eight). But as he begins his second year as a pro, something unlucky may have happened that could portend doom for his team.During Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiver ate a very brutal hit from safety Juan Thornhill:Steve Palazzolo, host of the Check the Mic Podcast, subsequently made this grim &quot;prediction&quot; for his quarterback Trevor Lawrence:Steve Palazzolo @StevePalazzolo_LINKTrevor Lawrence hospital ballThe Jaguars would enter halftime trailing 9-14. Lawrence had 43 yards from six of seven attempts completed. Thomas recorded just one eight-yard catch, as Joseph Cephus led the team with three grabs for 25 yards.The Steelers, meanwhile, got a good performance from Mason Rudolph, who covered 85 yards and scored a touchdown to tight end Darnell Washington on nine of ten attempts completed. Skylar Thompson added another six, this time to Max Hurleman, before the end of the second quarter.Brian Thomas Jr. discusses Travis Hunter's growth as an offensive player, chemistry with Trevor LawrenceThe historic stats Brian Thomas Jr. put up in the 2024 season stood out as an anomaly in an otherwise struggling offense. But for 2025, it may be the norm now that he has a potential partner in the backfield - two-way phenom Travis Hunter.Speaking to ESPN's Michael DiRocco during practice recently, he said of the Heisman winner's development:&quot;Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs. Just being in his playbook, learning the playbook, knowing what he has, not having to second-guess himself or think twice about what he has. That's probably the biggest thing.&quot;As for his still-burgeoning bond with Trevor Lawrence, he had this to say:&quot;We’re still continuing to grow our relationship. Just coming out here each and every day, continuously putting in that work and trying to be the best that we can be, taking a step forward each and every day to get better.&quot;The Jaguars' next preseason game will be at the New Orleans Saints on August 17. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS-affiliated WJAX-TV.