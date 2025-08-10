  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Trevor Lawrence hospital ball” - NFL analyst takes aim at Jaguars QB as Brian Thomas Jr. takes huge hit during preseason game vs. Steelers

“Trevor Lawrence hospital ball” - NFL analyst takes aim at Jaguars QB as Brian Thomas Jr. takes huge hit during preseason game vs. Steelers

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 10, 2025 00:39 GMT
Brian Thomas Jr. is supposed to be Trevor Lawrence
Brian Thomas Jr. is supposed to be Trevor Lawrence's top aerial weapon - via Getty/CMS

Brian Thomas Jr. broke out in 2024 as a rare bright spot for the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars, breaking rookie single-season records for receptions (87), receiving yards (1,282), and receiving touchdowns (eight). But as he begins his second year as a pro, something unlucky may have happened that could portend doom for his team.

Ad

During Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the wide receiver ate a very brutal hit from safety Juan Thornhill:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steve Palazzolo, host of the Check the Mic Podcast, subsequently made this grim "prediction" for his quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Jaguars would enter halftime trailing 9-14. Lawrence had 43 yards from six of seven attempts completed. Thomas recorded just one eight-yard catch, as Joseph Cephus led the team with three grabs for 25 yards.

The Steelers, meanwhile, got a good performance from Mason Rudolph, who covered 85 yards and scored a touchdown to tight end Darnell Washington on nine of ten attempts completed. Skylar Thompson added another six, this time to Max Hurleman, before the end of the second quarter.

Ad

Brian Thomas Jr. discusses Travis Hunter's growth as an offensive player, chemistry with Trevor Lawrence

The historic stats Brian Thomas Jr. put up in the 2024 season stood out as an anomaly in an otherwise struggling offense. But for 2025, it may be the norm now that he has a potential partner in the backfield - two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN's Michael DiRocco during practice recently, he said of the Heisman winner's development:

"Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs. Just being in his playbook, learning the playbook, knowing what he has, not having to second-guess himself or think twice about what he has. That's probably the biggest thing."
Ad

As for his still-burgeoning bond with Trevor Lawrence, he had this to say:

"We’re still continuing to grow our relationship. Just coming out here each and every day, continuously putting in that work and trying to be the best that we can be, taking a step forward each and every day to get better."

The Jaguars' next preseason game will be at the New Orleans Saints on August 17. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS-affiliated WJAX-TV.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications