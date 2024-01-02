Trevor Lawrence injury update: Latest on Jaguars' QB for Week 18 Fantasy Football

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the first game of his career this past week. However, the Jaguars were fine, as they defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-0.

Lawrence, who is in his third season in the NFL, missed the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 17 game after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 16. He was ruled out on December 29, as the Jaguars headed into Sunday's game vs. the Panthers with big playoff implications.

Lawrence was expected to have a major boost in production this year but hasn't had the season many expected him to have. In 15 games, he has thrown for 3,736 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also made 12 interceptions while completing 65.5 percent of passes.

While his numbers aren't bad, Lawrence hasn't taken a leap in production as an elite quarterback. The Jaguars started the season hot, going 8-3 but hitting a four-game skid before winning yesterday. They now sit at 9-7.

Trevor Lawrence injury update

Right now, Trevor Lawrence is considered day-to-day to play in the Jaguars' season finale against the Tennesse Titans with his shoulder injury, per head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson said Lawrence's shoulder is improving and expects his workload to increase as the week goes on.

“It is definitely improving,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. “I would expect him to potentially get more practice time this week and hopefully he’s in a position to play in this game.”

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Although Trevor Lawrence missed his first game of the season and of his career this past week, he's been pretty banged up this season.

However, a right shoulder injury is what forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. He suffered the injury in the Jags' Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He suffered a right shoulder sprain (AC joint) and isn't expected to be out long-term.

As mentioned above, this was the first in Lawrence's three-year career where he was forced to miss a game.

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

As of right now, Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday's season finale against the Tennesse Titans remains in question.

A positive sign is the fact that Lawrence will return to practice this week and is expected to have his workload increase as the days go on.

With playoffs on the line and with a chance to get in, it's tough to imagine the Jaguars playing without Lawrence. However, if his injury is too severe, they may have no option but to rest their future.

