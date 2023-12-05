Trevor Lawrence injury update vs Bengals: What happened to Jaguars QB?

Trevor Lawrence was leading the charge for the Jaguars against the Bengals with the scores tied at 28-28, when he was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He seemed to bend his ankle the wrong way. He tried to get up but could not and collapsed to the turf again. He threw his helmet away in frustration, which showed that the nature of the injury was possibly serious.

He was seen going to the locker room with a lot of help from the medical assistants. Given how his leg turned back, it could be that it is a wider lower leg injury, maybe even something in his knee.

With the injury happening with just above four minutes remaining in the game, it is safe to say he is out for the day, even though officially it is said to be questionable. Now, the worry for the Jacksonville fans is how far will he remain sidelined.

Trevor Lawrence taken to X-Ray room

It was later revealed on broadcast that Trevor Lawrence was taken to the X-Ray room. Even though it was said he is questionable, it looks unlikely that he will be back. Instead, there is a higher chance, though we do not wish for it happen, that he will join Joe Burrow on the sidelines.

Just as Jake Browning came in to replace the Bengals starter when he went out injured in the game against the Baltimore Ravens and played a good game today, Jacksonville fans will hope that C.J. Beathard can prove as efficient. He last started a game in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers before this game.

Trevor Lawrence joins a big list of quarterbacks injured

Not only Joe Burrow and now perhaps Trevor Lawrence, quarterbacks have been getting injured this season at an alarming rate. Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on the first drive of the New York Jets season. Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury for the Cleveland Browns.

Kenny Pickett was injured just this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers player is out indefinitely with a high ankle injury. Despite all the rules brought in around protecting quarterbacks, the signal-callers seem to falling at a higher rate than ever before. It is perhaps also an indication that defenses are stronger this season and are dominating. It is also seen that for the first time in a long time a quarterback is not the presumptive favorite for the MVP yet.

For the Jaguars fans, their MVP was always Trevor Lawrence and now it remains to be seen when he can return to help them.