"Trevor Lawrence is overrated": Ex-NFL WR takes wrecking ball to Jaguars' playoff hopes

Trevor Lawrence is in danger of missing his first-ever NFL start. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed him under concussion protocol after their Week 15 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The latest injury report showed that he hasn’t participated during their Wednesday and Thursday practices for Week 16.

While Lawrence’s status is in limbo, a former NFL wide receiver believes the Jaguars won’t make the playoffs this season. The Super Bowl-winning wideout also said that the former Clemson standout and Pro Bowl quarterback is overrated.

Plaxico Burress thinks Trevor Lawrence is overrated

In a recent episode of The Carton Show, lead host Craig Carton mentioned that Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played well during the Jaguars’ last four games. Plaxico Burress seconded Carton’s opinion by saying:

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are a fool's gold. I don't think they make the playoffs. Especially in this division, a three-way tie for first place. Just few weeks ago they were what? Nine and three and now they at six and not to mention. Listen, I really think that Trevor Lawrence...he's not playing well and he's overrated’

Burress caught the game-winning touchdown catch for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII against the then-undefeated New England Patriots. He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets in his 12-season career.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the same 8-6 record as the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts. They are on a three-game losing streak after losing to AFC North teams: the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hence, their Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is crucial if they want to strengthen their playoff chances. Winning their division (AFC South) will guarantee them at least a home playoff game in the Wild Card Round.

However, there’s a big chance that C.J. Beathard will take over from Trevor Lawrence. Beathard is 2-10 as a starting quarterback, and his last touchdown pass was during the 2020 San Francisco 49ers’ season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Beathard is also in the Jaguars’ injury report due to a left shoulder injury but was a full participant in their Wednesday and Thursday practices.

Will Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars make the playoffs?

Jacksonville’s postseason fate will go down the wire. But as Sportskeeda’s NFL Playoff Predictor calculated, the Jaguars will win the division at 10-7 even if they might have an identical record with the Colts.

The predictor sees them losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Colts win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

A reversal of fortunes ensues in Week 17 as the Colts are predicted to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders while the Jaguars are expected to win against the Carolina Panthers.

Finally, the Colts are expected to defeat the Texans, while the Jaguars edge the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars win the division and get a postseason berth due to their two wins against Indianapolis in their head-to-head matchups this season.