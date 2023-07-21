Trevor Lawrence has quickly emerged as one of the best overall quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Following a disappointing rookie year, he broke out in a big way during the 2022 NFL season. He was among the league leaders in many statistical categories for quarterbacks, while also making an appearance in the NFL Playoffs and winning a postseason game.

EA Sports is apparently not quite ready to truly consider Lawarence as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. It chose to exclude the young superstar from its top 10 list of the best quarterbacks in Madden 24 by their overall ratings.

Analyst Nick Wright seems to have a major problem with this decision, as he expressed from his personal Twitter account:

"Did EA forget that the 'prince' existed? Where’s Trevor??"

3- Did EA forget that the 🤴 existed? Where’s Trevor?? Interrupting vacation for 3 obvious observations on the Madden QB Rankings via @AdamSchefter:1- The gap between Mahomes & the field is far too small.2- Josh Allen continues to be wildly overrated.3- Did EA forget that the 🤴 existed? Where’s Trevor?? pic.twitter.com/FRqb9aCM36

Trevor Lawrence ranked among the top 10 quarterbacks in many statistical categories during the 2022 NFL season, including in yards, touchdowns and passer rating. Of all the quarterbacks who threw atleast 25 touchdown passes, he recorded the second-fewest interceptions. Lawrence's eight interceptions trailed only Jared Goff among qualified quarterbacks.

Lawrence also helped the Jacksonville Jaguars make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last season, after finishing with the worst record in the entire league the year before. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers during the Wild Card round before being eliminated by the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. His efforts earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Apparently, all of this isn't quite enough for EA Sports to rank him higher in Madden 24. For reference, he was rated a 76 overall in Madden 23, so he did in fact go up by a significant margin.

What is Trevor Lawrence's rating in Madden 24?

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence received an overall 82 rating by EA Sports for its upcoming Madden 24 game. This makes the Jacksonville Jaguars star the 11th highest-ranked quarterback in the game. He missed out on the top 10 by just one point, trailing Tua Tagovailoa, and sits just one point higher than Geno Smith.

Every quarterback is looking up at Patrick Mahomes in Madden 24 as he received a coveted 99 rating, joining the infamous Madden 99 Club. He is one of just four quarterbacks, along with Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, to receive a rating above 90 overall. They are followed by a group of seven quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence, with a rating of at least 80 overall.

