Being an NFL star comprises more than just glamor and the fan following. In a recent Instagram post, Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa went into details about the issues and advantages that lie behind being married to an NFL player. Although Marrisa is grateful for her life, she did shed light on some issues as well.

As per Marissa, the normalcy being affected is a direct consequence of being married to an NFL star. Marissa, also popular, has over 320,000 followers on Instagram. Her content often revolves around her private life, which comprises of the NFL season, off-season, and some downtime she spends with her husband.

Of course, everyone's experience of privacy and fame differs from one another.

She wrote:

“It definitely catches me off guard sometimes cause I really treat Insta like y’all are all my BFFs and then I’ll have someone come up and say happy anniversary or ‘how was your trip when did you get home!!’ And I’m like oh yeah I forget everyone can see my posts".

In another post, she spoke about the hardest part of being an NFL wife. However, she didn't fail to mention the Jacksonville Jaguars community and how welcoming everyone has been. As per Marissa, everyone has been kind and respectful towards them.

"I normally don’t talk about these things because I don’t want them to be interpreted the wrong way because we have truly so much to be grateful for.. but one of the hardest parts is the normality!” she added.

How did Trevor Lawrence meet Marissa Mowry?

Lawrence and his wife Marissa have been together since 2016. They met when they were in high school, and waited a few years to get engaged in 2020. In fact, they got engaged at the Clemson University stadium.

They got married in 2021.

They even attended prom together, with Marissa sharing a lovely photo of them getting ready for the event.

"11 amazing months," she wrote.

She also attended Anderson University, where played soccer. Playing since she was five, her career was halted by COVID-19 and early graduation. Two years ago in 2021, Marissa revealed that she would be working with an event company called 'Love, Gigi Event Design'.

Of course, Marissa has been a constant by Trevor's side. She attended his games with Clemson University and then with the Jaguars.

