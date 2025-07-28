Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, drops 3-word message as Jaguars QB enjoys family time at training camp

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shared an adorable picture of the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback playing with their daughter, Shae, amid his ongoing training camp.She posted a candid family picture taken on the side of the field. Lawrence lovingly patted his daughter's back while Marissa looked at them. She shared the picture with a three-word caption:&quot;Our little fam,&quot; Marissa wrote.Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa drops 3-word message at training camp/@marissa_lawrenceTrevor Lawrence is preparing for his fifth season with the Jaguars. His teammate, Jourdan Lewis, spoke about him in an appearance on CBS Sports HQ earlier this week. He reflected on how the team and Lawrence are preparing for their upcoming season.&quot;We just rally around him (Lawrence),&quot; Lewis said (via Jags Wire): &quot;We understand what football is. Football isn't just one position. Football is a culmination of guys coming together and achieving a goal. I know coach Liam and Mr. Gladstone, they putting a team around him to be successful.&quot;Lawrence, the former number one pick, is looking forward to the upcoming season after struggling last year. He sustained a left shoulder injury in Week 9 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but returned in Week 13 after their bye week against the Houston Texans. However, he was forced to leave the game with a concussion in the second quarter and was later placed on injured reserve.He recorded 2,045 passing yards last season, his lowest in four seasons with the team, and will be eyeing a strong comeback in the upcoming season.Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shares her excitement for the QB’s &quot;Year 5&quot; with the JaguarsIn an Instagram post on Thursday, Trevor Lawrence’s wife shared her excitement for the quarterback’s upcoming season. She posted a slew of pictures cheering for her husband.&quot;Visit dad at work day 💙🐆 Camp Year 5! So excited for this year and couldn’t be more proud of 16! We love you babe&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa Lawrence shared a selfie in a striped black-and-white crop top, taken from her car. She wore a necklace with the letters &quot;S-H-A-E&quot; on it. In one of the beautiful pictures, she posed with her daughter and husband, and also shared a few adorable moments of Lawrence and Shae having a good time on the field.Before joining training camp, Lawrence also competed at the American Century Championship earlier this month.In their last campaign, the Jaguars struggled to make it to the playoffs and will be looking to bounce back in 2025. They will start the new season against the Carolina Panthers on September 7.