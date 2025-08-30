Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, drops hilarious 3-word endearment for daughter, Shae, during family golf cart ride

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, dropped a hilarious name for the couple's daughter, Shae, during a family outing. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is heading into his first season after becoming a father. Ahead of the new season starting next month, he enjoyed some downtime with his family.

Ad

Marissa Lawrence shared a video on Instagram of a fun-filled ride in a golf cart, dropping a three-word endearment for the baby girl.

"My little monkey," Marissa wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, drops endearment for daughter Shae during family golf cart ride/@marissa_lawrence

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The clip featured Shae adorably sitting in her father's lap during the ride as they twinned in white outfits.

Ad

Trending

Trevor Lawrence, an avid golfer, attended the PGA Tour’s The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March, with his wife and daughter. It was the little girl's first golf outing.

On March 16, Marissa shared a few highlights of their outing with a three-word caption.

"TPC with Shae," she wrote.

In the first slide, the Lawrence family posed on the greens. Marissa wore an elegant off-shoulder black dress and held the baby, who slept peacefully.

Ad

Marissa posed by her husband's side, who donned a T-shirt with The Players' logo on it. She also shared an adorable entry card of her little daughter for the golf event in another slide.

During the offseason, Trevor Lawrence played in the American Century Championship celebrity golf event.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife takes baby, Shae, on a fun-filled Georgia aquarium visit

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Marissa Lawrence shared a few pictures and videos of her fun-filled outing with her daughter, Shae, at the Georgia Aquarium. She shared the post with a sweet caption that said:

Ad

"A whole big world to show you 💙 + some quality time getting to meet and see family!! We love you Shae bug"

Marissa opted for an all-white, comfortable outfit. She wore oversized pajamas and a crop top.

Meanwhile, the 2025 NFL season will mark Trevor's ifth year with the team. He struggled in the last season, only managing 2,045 yards passing after recording 4,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons.

In preseason, the Jaguars tied against the New Orleans Saints 17-17 before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. They start the new season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.