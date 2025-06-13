Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, gushed over her husband in a social media post. The Jacksonville Jaguars' star quarterback has already begun practice sessions ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence joined his team for minicamps at the start of the week. On Thursday, his wife posted a picture of the QB addressing the press in a black shirt and red jersey. Sharing the picture, Marissa wrote in the caption:

"Obsessed with you"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gushes over QB's work-fit post Jaguars mandatory minicamp/@marissa_lawrence

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 2024 season was a tough one for the Jaguars. They wrapped the regular season with a record of 4-13 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

However, the team has added a few new names ahead of the 2025 season. Notably, they picked up Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft, and many will be keen to see how their upcoming season unfolds.

Trevor Lawrence's wife hosts a party for her girl gang

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, threw a party for her girl gang and shared a glimpse of it on social media. On Wednesday, she posted a few pictures of herself donning a stylish outfit for the day.

Ad

She shared several snaps, including some with her friends, and also a few pictures of the party decoration. Sharing the post, Mrs Lawrence wrote:

"Women of the NFL sure know how to throw a party!!!! TDIYC was such a success- I’m so grateful I got to be one of the hosts and be a part of this special event! My prayer this season is for the girls to have an amazing community and friendships and I’d say we’re off to a good start 💗 #TDIYC"

Ad

Ad

Lawrence's wife Marissa, styled for the outing in a stylish flowery dress. She wore a body-fit off-shoulder black dress with red flowers printed on it. She styled it with golden earrings, necklace, bracelet and a few rings.

Meanwhile, her husband is preparing for his new season with the Jaguars. Last season, he had 2045 yards in passing and recorded 11 TDs.

Lawrence has been a part of the Jaguars since 2021 and is gearing up for the next season with them. The NFL team will start the 2025 season on September 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.