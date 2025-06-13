Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gushes over QB's work-fit post Jaguars mandatory minicamp

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, gushed over her husband in a social media post. The Jacksonville Jaguars' star quarterback has already begun practice sessions ahead of the 2025 season.
Trevor Lawrence joined his team for minicamps at the start of the week. On Thursday, his wife posted a picture of the QB addressing the press in a black shirt and red jersey. Sharing the picture, Marissa wrote in the caption:
"Obsessed with you"
The 2024 season was a tough one for the Jaguars. They wrapped the regular season with a record of 4-13 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.
However, the team has added a few new names ahead of the 2025 season. Notably, they picked up Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft, and many will be keen to see how their upcoming season unfolds.
Trevor Lawrence's wife hosts a party for her girl gang
Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, threw a party for her girl gang and shared a glimpse of it on social media. On Wednesday, she posted a few pictures of herself donning a stylish outfit for the day.
She shared several snaps, including some with her friends, and also a few pictures of the party decoration. Sharing the post, Mrs Lawrence wrote:
"Women of the NFL sure know how to throw a party!!!! TDIYC was such a success- I’m so grateful I got to be one of the hosts and be a part of this special event! My prayer this season is for the girls to have an amazing community and friendships and I’d say we’re off to a good start 💗 #TDIYC"
Lawrence's wife Marissa, styled for the outing in a stylish flowery dress. She wore a body-fit off-shoulder black dress with red flowers printed on it. She styled it with golden earrings, necklace, bracelet and a few rings.
Meanwhile, her husband is preparing for his new season with the Jaguars. Last season, he had 2045 yards in passing and recorded 11 TDs.
Lawrence has been a part of the Jaguars since 2021 and is gearing up for the next season with them. The NFL team will start the 2025 season on September 7.
