Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, are parents to their daughter, Shae, who was born in January. Fan have often said that she has an equal share of resemblance to her parents. However, Marissa never misses a chance to highlight how her daughter looks similar to how she looked during her childhood.Marissa updated her Instagram story on Thursday with a younger picture of her with her mother, Kelly. In the photo, Kelly wrapped her arms around Marissa.&quot;This looks just like Shae,&quot; Marissa wrote.Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa highlights her resemblance to daughter Shae in rare childhood picture (image credit: instagram/marissa_lawrence)Marissa took her daughter to the beach in June to recreate her childhood moments with the newborn, and posted on her Instagram stories. In the picture with Shae, Marissa held her up with both hands. It was the same pose she did in a picture with her mother.Her beach outing came while she was in the Bahamas with her family, including Lawrence. While the quarterback left to continue his training, Marissa stayed with her family for a few more days. In one of her Instagram posts, Marissa posted a glimpse of her seaside outing with her daughter and Jaguars quarterback.&quot;Such a fun day!!! Shae saw a sea turtle, took a nap in the ocean, road around on a boat, and had lots of fun with her fam- what a joy it is to live life through a new lens with her,&quot; Marissa wrote on June 24 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recapped special memories from Jaguars' training camp visitMarissa Lawrence visited her husband, Trevor Lawrence, at Jaguars training camp with her daughter, Shae. She shared an Instagram post with a handful of pictures of the quarterback playing with his daughter on the sidelines.&quot;Visit dad at work day. Camp Year 5! So excited for this year and couldn’t be more proud of 16! We love you babe,&quot; Marissa wrote on July 24. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere were also selfies of Marissa from inside a car. For her visit to training camp, Marissa opted for a comfortable fit. She wore a black top with white stripes and completed her outfit with white linen pants.