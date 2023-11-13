Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa lays the law down on fan over gold-digger comment

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wrote a sweet birthday message for his wife Marissa over the weekend. The Instagram post, which had over 140,000 likes, included a collage of photos of the couple over the years.

Unfortunately, the quarterback's touching tribute to his wife was lost on one Instagram user.

"Happy birthday to this beauty! Can’t imagine my life without you. The more I know you, the more I love you! You’re a gem. Thanks for all you do for myself and everyone in our life - you’re incredible. I love ya😘 @marissa_lawrence"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One comment wished for the couple to separate and called Marissa Lawrence 'incompetent'. The comment was concluded with one final jam at Marissa, essentially calling her a gold digger.

Marissa Lawrence responded to a fan who made a comment about her marriage.

She posted a screenshot of the hateful comment on her own Instagram story, something she usually refrains from. She asked her followers to help report the account to Instagram in hopes the platform would discipline the user.

When did Trevor Lawrence meet his wife Marissa?

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa got married just before he was drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. The couple met while students at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia in 2016.

Expand Tweet

Marissa is also an athlete and played soccer at Anderson University while Trevor attended Clemson. After four years of dating, the couple got engaged in July 2020 on the field of Clemson Memorial Stadium.

The Lawrences got married in April 2021 in Georgia before moving to Jacksonville just about a month later. While Marissa is Trevor Lawrence's biggest fan and never misses a game, she also has her own career.

She is an event planner with "Love Gigi Event Design," an event planning company that is based in Jacksonville, Florida.