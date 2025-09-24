Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens down emotional note embracing candid family moments from Jaguars vs. Texans game

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, took their daughter, Shae, to cheer for her father during the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 3 game against the Houston Texans. Following the game, Marissa posted a handful of pictures highlighting her family moments from the stands.On Tuesday, Marissa shared that post on her Instagram story, featuring a picture in which she could be seen kissing Lawrence while the quarterback held his daughter, Shae, in his arms. The influencer's story included a caption in which she adored a cute gesture of her daughter.&quot;Shae's hand on my face like, hey, I want to be a part of this!! I love our little family @tlawrence16,&quot; Marissa wrote.Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, pens down emotional note embracing candid family moments (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)As seen in the pictures on the Instagram post, Marissa opted for a sassy yet elegant outfit for the Jaguars vs Texans. The influencer wore a black full-sleeve jersey T-shirt in black and white, paired with denim shorts, black sandals, and finished her look with black shades.&quot;Cheering on my guy with my girl,&quot; Marissa captioned the post.Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa expressed gratitude for being a part of Jags communityIt has been four years since Marissa Lawrence has been a part of the Jaguars community, ever since Trevor joined the team in 2021. Earlier this month, Marissa joined the other gal pals from the Jags community for a luncheon. The influencer later recapped her core memories from the event via an Instagram post. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards the community and wrote:&quot;Jags Ladies Luncheon ‘25. So grateful to be a part of this team and excited for this season!!! I’ve always prayed for our team to feel like family and to be a space for girls to rely on one another in this crazy football life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore enjoying the luncheon, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa spend quality time together on a romantic dinner date. For their outing, the couple twinned in white outfits, a glimpse of which Marissa posted on her Instagram stories later. While Marissa opted for a white dress, the Jaguars quarterback went with a white polo shirt. After beating the Texans by 17-10, the Jaguars would be facing the San Francisco 49ers in week 4 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.