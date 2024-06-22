"Trevor, I am so proud of you": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens down heartwarming note as QB signs $275,000,000 contract

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Trevor, I am so proud of you": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens down heartwarming note as QB signs $275,000,000 contract

"Trevor, I am so proud of you": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens down heartwarming note as QB signs $275,000,000 contract

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 22, 2024 15:15 GMT
&quot;Trevor I am so proud of you&quot;: Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence with wife Marissa (Image Source: Marissa Lawrence/Instagram)

Jacksonville Jaguars announced Trevor Lawrence's contract extension earlier this month. Lawrence visited the Jaguars facility to sign the contract this week, and the QB's wife, Marissa, took the opportunity to capture the memorable moments.

Marissa took to her Instagram account to share these moments via a dedicated post. Along with pictures with Trevor, Marissa also penned down a heartwarming message celebrating QB's $275 million contract extension.

"Trevor, I am so proud of you and all the hard work that has made this moment possible. There is so much that people will never see or know about what you give to this sport, team and community. I'm honored to be by your side in it all," Marissa said.
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you everyone who has been on this journey with us whether it’s been through prayer from afar, close friends and family supporting us, or just kind words!! It truly makes a huge difference in our lives and we wouldn’t be where we are without the people we love. We are so grateful and honored to be Jags!" Marissa concluded.

In the pictures shared by Marrisa, she could be seen holding Lawrence's hands as they walked inside the Jaguars facility. The couple went for the quarterback's signing after their adventurous boat trip, for which they went to the sea with their friends.

Trevor Lawrence goes on boat trip with wife Marissa post $275 million contract extension

Trevor Lawrence celebrated his $275 million contract extension with the Jaguars with an exciting boat trip with his wife and friends. Marissa Lawrence took to her Instagram stories to share the behind-the-scenes from her trip to Mowry Beach, Maine.

In a handful of snapshots that Marissa shared, what stood out was a picture capturing a cute PDA moment with her husband, Trevor. In the picture, Trevor appears to be hugging his wife from behind while she clings to him.

Trevor Lawrence's new contract made him the highest-paid quarterback, next to Joe Burrow. The Jaguars quarterback was drafted by the team as a round 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Back then, he signed a rookie contract worth $36.7 million.

According to Sportrac, Trevor's new contract will last till 2030. The contract comes with $200 million as guaranteed money, along with a signing bonus of a whopping $37.5 million. With his new contract, QB's average annual salary comes at around $55 million.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी