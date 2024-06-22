"Trevor, I am so proud of you": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens down heartwarming note as QB signs $275,000,000 contract

Jacksonville Jaguars announced Trevor Lawrence's contract extension earlier this month. Lawrence visited the Jaguars facility to sign the contract this week, and the QB's wife, Marissa, took the opportunity to capture the memorable moments.

Marissa took to her Instagram account to share these moments via a dedicated post. Along with pictures with Trevor, Marissa also penned down a heartwarming message celebrating QB's $275 million contract extension.

"Trevor, I am so proud of you and all the hard work that has made this moment possible. There is so much that people will never see or know about what you give to this sport, team and community. I'm honored to be by your side in it all," Marissa said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thank you everyone who has been on this journey with us whether it’s been through prayer from afar, close friends and family supporting us, or just kind words!! It truly makes a huge difference in our lives and we wouldn’t be where we are without the people we love. We are so grateful and honored to be Jags!" Marissa concluded.

In the pictures shared by Marrisa, she could be seen holding Lawrence's hands as they walked inside the Jaguars facility. The couple went for the quarterback's signing after their adventurous boat trip, for which they went to the sea with their friends.

Trevor Lawrence goes on boat trip with wife Marissa post $275 million contract extension

Trevor Lawrence celebrated his $275 million contract extension with the Jaguars with an exciting boat trip with his wife and friends. Marissa Lawrence took to her Instagram stories to share the behind-the-scenes from her trip to Mowry Beach, Maine.

In a handful of snapshots that Marissa shared, what stood out was a picture capturing a cute PDA moment with her husband, Trevor. In the picture, Trevor appears to be hugging his wife from behind while she clings to him.

Trevor Lawrence's new contract made him the highest-paid quarterback, next to Joe Burrow. The Jaguars quarterback was drafted by the team as a round 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Back then, he signed a rookie contract worth $36.7 million.

According to Sportrac, Trevor's new contract will last till 2030. The contract comes with $200 million as guaranteed money, along with a signing bonus of a whopping $37.5 million. With his new contract, QB's average annual salary comes at around $55 million.