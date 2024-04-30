Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa recaps weekend with Jaguars QB’s family

Trevor Lawrence finally got his fifth-year option locked in on Monday, and his potential joy at that news could not have been better foreshadowed by his general mood over the weekend.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback spent some private time with his family and wife Marissa, and both of them were enjoying their companions' company very well, as evidenced by Marissa's Instagram Story:

"Great weekend with the Lawrence fam (white heart emoji) (hand heart emoji)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa over the weekend

Trevor Lawrence aiming to be fully healthy again, return Jaguars to playoffs

Back in December, Trevor Lawrence hurt his ankle in a Monday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was among four injuries he suffered in the 2023-24 season, including a shoulder sprain at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that caused him to miss a game for the first time as a pro.

At that time, his wife Marissa wrote in an Instagram Story:

"Just wanted to share something positive and thank everyone truly for your prayers and support. Grateful to be surrounded by so many amazing people."

Unfortunately, nothing positive was happening on the field. The Jaguars soon began a four-game losing skid that severely hindered their hopes of repeating as AFC South champions. After that, they lost at the dead-last Tennessee Titans in the seson finale and missed the playoffs.

Since then, Lawrence has been busy healing himself in preparation for another run at the title. During his presser before the draft, he acknowledged his need to be more judicious with his health:

"I think the thing to learn about it is maybe the way I play. Maybe sometimes I can avoid some hits. You've just got to stay healthy. The teams that get better every week and that stay healthy are usually the teams that go pretty far into the playoffs and win the Super Bowl."

He added:

"I think the biggest thing is just getting my body to a point where I can withstand a lot of hits or whatever it is, but also limiting some of them as much as I can. It's a balance of all of that."

There is some new insurance in case he cannot stay healthy, as the Jaguars traded for former New England Patriot (and Jacksonville native) Mac Jones one and a half months ago.