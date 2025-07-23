  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, sends custom gift to QB to celebrate major career milestone ahead of Jags camp

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, sends custom gift to QB to celebrate major career milestone ahead of Jags camp

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa (Image Source: Instagram/@marissa_lawrence)

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, sent a custom-made gift for him as he is preparing to start with his training camp. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is looking forward to his fifth season with the team.

Ad

On Monday, his wife shared a picture of the quarterback on her Instagram story along with a gift she sent for him. She also penned down a sweet caption, cheering for him:

“Year 5 starts tomorrow 🥺🥺 sending him off with his annual camp basket! I love you Trevor, I’m so proud of you. Gonna be the best year yet! @tlawrence6," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Trevor Lawrence&#039;s wife Marissa sends custom gift to QB to celebrate major career milestone/@marissa_lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa sends custom gift to QB to celebrate major career milestone/@marissa_lawrence

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft and has since been part of the team. However, last season was a disappointment for the Jaguars and Lawrence. He missed a few games after a left shoulder injury and only recorded 2,045 yards in passing, his lowest in the last four seasons.

Ad

Last year, the Jaguars lost four back-to-back games at the start of the season but then won in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. However, throughout the season, they only won four matchups and wrapped up at 4-13, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The Jaguars will start the new season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shares a glimpse of her Lake Tahoe vacation

Ahead of the start of training camp, Trevor Lawrence had competed in the annual edition of the celebrity golf event, American Century Championship, held at Lake Tahoe from July 11 to 13. He was also joined by his wife Marissa and family members who cheered for him.

Ad

They enjoyed the golf outing and also explored the place and shared a glimpse on social media. In an Instagram post last week, Marissa Lawrence posted several pictures and videos of the outing.

"A time was had in Tahoe 💛 @acchampionship," she captioned the post.
Ad

She shared an adorable picture with her daughter Shae in the first snap of the post. She also shared one beautiful snap of her necklace with the letters "S-H-A-E" on it.

Meanwhile, on the greens, Trevor Lawrence struggled and settled in a tie for 75th place after three rounds of the golf event. Other NFL stars, including Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and Baker Mayfield, also competed in the tournament.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications