Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, sends custom gift to QB to celebrate major career milestone ahead of Jags camp

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, sent a custom-made gift for him as he is preparing to start with his training camp. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is looking forward to his fifth season with the team.On Monday, his wife shared a picture of the quarterback on her Instagram story along with a gift she sent for him. She also penned down a sweet caption, cheering for him:“Year 5 starts tomorrow 🥺🥺 sending him off with his annual camp basket! I love you Trevor, I’m so proud of you. Gonna be the best year yet! @tlawrence6,&quot; she wrote.Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa sends custom gift to QB to celebrate major career milestone/@marissa_lawrenceTrevor Lawrence was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft and has since been part of the team. However, last season was a disappointment for the Jaguars and Lawrence. He missed a few games after a left shoulder injury and only recorded 2,045 yards in passing, his lowest in the last four seasons.Last year, the Jaguars lost four back-to-back games at the start of the season but then won in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. However, throughout the season, they only won four matchups and wrapped up at 4-13, failing to qualify for the playoffs.The Jaguars will start the new season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shares a glimpse of her Lake Tahoe vacationAhead of the start of training camp, Trevor Lawrence had competed in the annual edition of the celebrity golf event, American Century Championship, held at Lake Tahoe from July 11 to 13. He was also joined by his wife Marissa and family members who cheered for him.They enjoyed the golf outing and also explored the place and shared a glimpse on social media. In an Instagram post last week, Marissa Lawrence posted several pictures and videos of the outing.&quot;A time was had in Tahoe 💛 @acchampionship,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared an adorable picture with her daughter Shae in the first snap of the post. She also shared one beautiful snap of her necklace with the letters &quot;S-H-A-E&quot; on it.Meanwhile, on the greens, Trevor Lawrence struggled and settled in a tie for 75th place after three rounds of the golf event. Other NFL stars, including Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and Baker Mayfield, also competed in the tournament.