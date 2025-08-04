Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares 4-word message as she bonds with daughter Shae while Jags QB gears up for preseason

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 04, 2025 15:45 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is working hard at training camp this summer. At the same time, his wife, Marissa Lawrence, is spending quality time with their infant daughter, Shae.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Marissa shared her photo at the nail salon getting a pedicure. Her seven-month-old daughter, Shae, can be seen sitting on her lap, enjoying the mother-daughter moment. In the caption, Marissa shared her excitement over spending time at the salon.

"Getting our toes done!!" Marissa wrote.
Marissa Lawrence shared a sweet moment with her daughter Shae. (Photo via Marissa Lawrene&#039;s Instagram Story)
Marissa Lawrence shared a sweet moment with her daughter Shae. (Photo via Marissa Lawrene's Instagram Story)

As for Trevor Lawrence, he is gearing up for his fifth season in the NFL. With a new coach, Liam Coen, at the helm this season, Lawrence's offense is expected to bounce back in 2025. The quarterback's 2024 NFL season was cut short after he suffered a concussion and then a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Trevor Lawrence's daughter Shae made her first visit to training camp

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa welcomed their first child in January. This offseason, they have spent quality time with Shae and their extended family.

Just a few weeks ago, Marissa brought her daughter to her first NFL training camp. In a collage of photos on Instagram, Marissa shared a glimpse of their visit to see "dad" at work. She also expressed her excitement for the quarterback's fifth season in the NFL.

"Visit dad at work day 💙🐆Camp Year 5! So excited for this year and couldn’t be more proud of 16! We love you babe," Marissa captioned the post.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence met at Cartersville High School. They got engaged in August 2020 at the Memorial Stadium ahead of his final season with the Clemson Tigers. They got married in their home state of Georgia in April 2021, just weeks before he was drafted first by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

