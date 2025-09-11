Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shares exclusive sight of "Jags ladies luncheon" 3 days after cheering Jaguars QB during Week 1 win vs Panthers

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, offered a glimpse of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Ladies Luncheon on social media. On Wednesday, the quarterback's wife shared pictures and videos on Instagram stories.Marissa shared a beautiful decoration for the party, complete with flower pots and fruits. She shared the snap with a four-word caption:&quot;Jags Ladies Luncheon 2025,&quot; Marissa wrote.Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa /@marissa_lawrenceMarissa Lawrence is all excited for this season to cheer for her husband with her little daughter. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence, in January.During the offseason, Trevor Lawrence spent most of his time with his wife and daughter. They celebrated Shae’s first Ester and also enjoyed a vacation with her. Marissa also took Shae to the training camp to cheer for the NFL quarterback.On July 24, she shared a few pictures of the practice session with a sweet caption.&quot;Visit dad at work day 💙🐆 Camp Year 5! So excited for this year and couldn’t be more proud of 16! We love you babe,&quot; Marissa wrote. Marissa donned a necklace with the alphabet of the name of her daughter. She stayed in a striped black-and-white tank top paired with white pants and kept her hair in a bun.Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence wore black shorts and a matching T-shirt paired with a white cap and shoes as Marissa shared snaps of the NFL quarterback playing with the baby girl.Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, celebrates milestone fifth season with sweet postTrevor Lawrence, who was the first pick in the 2021 draft, is playing his fifth NFL season this year. His wife, Marissa, shared a post on Instagram earlier this week to celebrate the achievement with a five-word caption.&quot;Season 5 party of 3,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa Lawrence shared a snap of herself in a black shirt dress and carried her daughter on the side. She completed her look with a sling bag and white shoes and also shared a picture kissing her husband after the game on the sidelines.The Jacksonville Jaguars started the new season with a 26-10 win against the Carolina Panthers, with Lawrence recording 178 yards in passing.The Jaguars had a mixed outing in preseason, tying against the New Orleans Saints before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins. They next face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 14 on matchday two.