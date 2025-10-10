Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares glimpse of daughter Shae's 'play date' with Jags HC Liam Coen's son [PIC]

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Oct 10, 2025 18:44 GMT
Liam Coen (L) Trevor and Marissa Lawrence (R) Image credit: Imagn
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared an Instagram story from her daughter Shae’s playdate with the son of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen. She reposted a photo originally shared by Ashley Coen, which showed their children playing together.

“Play date!!!!!” she captioned on Thursday.
Marissa Lawrence&#039;s IG story
Marissa Lawrence's IG story

Trevor and Marissa met in fifth grade and began dating in high school in Cartersville, Georgia, and have been together since 2016. They got engaged at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium in July 2020 and tied the knot in April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina. Shae Lynn Lawrence was born in January.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Liam Coen have two sons, Jackson and Callahan. Jackson was born in 2021, and Callahan possibly in 2024.

Coming back to Trevor Lawrence and Marissa, while he played at Clemson University, Marissa attended Anderson University nearby, where she played on the women’s soccer team from 2018 to 2019. She now works as an event planner with Love, Gigi Event Design.

Marissa wore a custom Jaguars outfit during Trevor Lawrence’s Week 5 game

Trevor Lawrence turned 26 during his Week 5 game and led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Marissa was in the stands as she always is.

For the game, Marissa wore a custom Jaguars outfit with leopard print pants and a black top. On Instagram, she shared several photos from the night with the caption:

“MNF + a happy birthday boy 💙🏈Couldn’t be more proud of you 16. I love cheering you on!!”
The game was close. The Jaguars were down 14-0 early but came back strong. With under 30 seconds left, Lawrence scored the winning touchdown by running it in from 1 yard out. He had tripped over a teammate but got up, avoided defenders and made the play.

He finished the game with 221 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. He also ran for 54 yards, leading the team in rushing despite two turnovers.

Linebacker Devin Llyod made a big play by intercepting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the goal line and returning it 99 yards for a touchdown. Rookie receiver Travis Hunter also made a big play with a 44-yard catch and another 12-yard gain. The Chiefs had a chance to score again with 16 seconds left, but Mahomes’ final pass was incomplete, sealing the Jaguars’ win.

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

