Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shows off baby bump progress as due date nears

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa is in love with her growing bump as her due date approaches. On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars QB's partner posted a glimpse of her rounded belly covered in a textured purple sweater draping on Instagram.

On top of the belly, Marissa rested her hand, adorned with a beautiful diamond ring.

"She’s getting big," she captioned the IG Story.

Marissa Lawrence's IG Status. (Source: IG- Marissa Lawrence)

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence are entering their parenthood era, three years after they tied the knot in April 2021.

Earlier this year in June, the couple revealed the news of their growing family with photos.

"A little Lawrence on the way," Marissa wrote on the announcement post.

And, a month later, Marissa also penned the the emotional story of their pregnancy journey.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's early pregnancy came as a surprise after getting off birth control

On July 31, Marissa Lawrence in an Instagram post opened up about how her conception was unexpected since she had recently stopped using birth control and had plans to start trying for a baby in a year.

Naturally, the shock turned into excitement with the early good news.

However, things took a sad turn when at the couple's first prenatal appointment, the doctor suspected miscarriage since her pregnancy was not on track as expected for six weeks carrying woman.

However, the situation flipped when Marissa’s hormones started doubling.

"The assistant called to congratulate me and told me to come in for another measurement," she recalled.

As per Marissa, the USG scan showed she was six weeks pregnant. The initial confusion happened since she had ovulated late.

"It’s funny how a doctor gave me no hope, and I believed it. But God had bigger plans than I could desire or hope for," Marissa said.

In the first week of July, the couple threw a gender reveal party in which Trevor and Marissa Lawrence discovered they were having a baby girl.

