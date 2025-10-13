Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa twins with daughter Shae in all-whites featuring special 5-word message for Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, ending their three-game winning streak, including Week 5’s 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. But despite it, Lawrence received some precious support from his wife Marissa and their daughter, Shae.They were twinning in matching white T-shirts with a message that read:“Just here for the QB.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrevor and Marissa’s time together began in fifth grade. They started dating in high school in Cartersville, Georgia, and got engaged in July 2020 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. They married in April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina. Their daughter, Shae Lynn Lawrence, was born in January.While Trevor played football at Clemson University, Marissa attended nearby Anderson University and played on the women’s soccer team from 2018 to 2019. Today, she works as an event planner with Love, Gigi Event Design.How did Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars do against the Seahawks?Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, one to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another to Cooper Kupp. Darnold played it smart and took what the defense gave him, helping the Seahawks improve to 4-2 on the season.Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 162 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown. That play came against new Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome, who had just joined the team in a trade.The Jaguars, also 4-2, had a hard game all around. Their opening drive consisted of a sack, a penalty and a loss of yards. Trevor Lawrence was sacked a season-high seven times, running back Travis Etienne was limited to 27 yards on 12 carries, and the team committed 10 penalties for 76 yards.An instance of missed opportunity came when Brian Thomas Jr. dropped a wide-open third-down pass late in the game, and a 54-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Thomas was called back because rookie Travis Hunter lined up offsides.“We obviously didn’t play our best ball,” Trevor Lawrence said. “A lot of mistakes. A lot of self-inflicted wounds like we’ve talked about in the past. We’ve got to clean it up.”The Jaguars still had a chance in the fourth quarter after Lawrence threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick. But Seattle’s defense tightened up, forcing three punts and made a 61-yard pass to tight end AJ Barner to win.