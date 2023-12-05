Trevor Lawrence's wife talks about lows of being in NFL after Jaguars QB limped out of MNF 

Trevor Lawrence was having a perfect day on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his evening was cut short due to an ankle injury late in the game. While the injury isn't as serious as originally thought, seeing Lawrence limping to the locker room was a scary sight for Jaguars fans.

The quarterback's wife, Marissa, was present at the EverBank Stadium as her husband left the game struggling to walk. The Bengals won the contest 34-31 in overtime, and she later shared a message about the highs and lows of the NFL in an Instagram story:

Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain during Monday Night Football. The pain showed on his face, but the Jacksonville Jaguars did not help their quarterback by making him walk into the locker room instead of using a cart. Thankfully, he will be able to return this season, and while it's unlikely he'll be ready for Week 14, he's not ruled out as of now.

Trevor Lawrence MVP odds: Can the Jaguars quarterback win the award?

After Week 13, the former Clemson Tigers superstar sits at +3000 odds, according to FOX Sports.

If it was already unlikely that he would win the award before the injury, it's even harder to find reasons to make a bet on it now.

What should the Jaguars do to fight for the first seed in the AFC?

The leap from good to great will come from more consistency in the passing offense this season. Lawrence, for example, can add a little more rhythm, just as Doug Pederson can use Calvin Ridley more efficiently with what he does best.

The team already has enough advantage in the AFC South to navigate these final games. If you want to fight with the AFC's incredible list of best teams, you must be great. And that's where the 2023 Jaguars have the potential to be.

They're currently 8-4, one game behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, the conference leaders.