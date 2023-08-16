Trevor Lawrence sets expectations for Calvin Ridley and Jaguars crew ahead of 2023 NFL season

At some point in 2022, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were among the worst teams in the NFL, sitting at 3-7. Then something magical happened.

The Jaguars won all but one of their next seven, edging out the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title and the division's only playoff spot. After coming from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card, they put up a good fight in their Divisional Round defeat at the dominant Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Lawrence is one of the most promising players in the NFL, a far cry from back when critics thought Urban Meyer would turn him into a draft bust. And he has a new piece that can help him.

Trevor Lawrence excited for Calvin Ridley partnership

Midway through that 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was at the time serving an indefinite suspension for gambling. Ridley successfully reapplied for reinstatement and is now expected to be a crucial part of the team's aerial unit.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Trevor Lawrence could not hide his excitement at what the one-time second-team All-Pro would bring to Duval:

"Can't wait. I mean, me and him are equally as excited to play together because he's obviously hadn't played, he had been on the field in forever. So just seeing him how he's worked. I think that makes me more excited than anything. He's so ready to go."

Trevor Lawrence wants Jaguars crew together as expectations rise for 2023

With the uptick in the Jaguars' fortunes comes increased expectations, and Trevor Lawrence recognizes that. But it not just Calvin Ridley whom he expects to contribute.

Lawrence now finds himself with an absurdly loaded pass-cacthing corps that also boasts Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram. He hopes that they will be the group that turns them into title contenders again, as he said on the same podcast:

"Him [Calvin Ridley], Christian [Kirk], Zay [Jones] all those guys, AG [Jamal Agnew], they take care of each other and I'm excited for our group. It's gonna be a fun year and he looks good. He's a freak.

"I can't wait, and then obviously (tight end) Evan (Engram). That's my guy. These pieces are starting to solidify and you need a good crew around you if you want to go the distance, and I think we're putting it together."

The Jaguars begin their season against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10.