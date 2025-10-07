"He's a generational bust," "Trade him": Trevor Lawrence torched by fans for throwing costly interception during Jaguars vs. Chiefs 

Trevor Lawrence had been doing very well on his 26th birthday Monday, scoring a rushing and passing touchdown each against the Kansas City Chiefs to facilitate a comeback from 0-14 down. Then Devin Lloyd intercepted Patrick Mahomes and scored a touchdown on his own to seize the lead, and all seemed well.It would not last - two drives later, the quarterback was intercepted by Trent McDuffie while inside his own territory:There was much anger in the aftermath:Josh @jetsfan24x7LINKLawrence is a generational BUST🥀J🥀(1-0)🏈(0-0)🏀 @ItsJustLetterJLINKTrade Trevor Lawrence, hes had years to show something and he hasn't. This Jaguards team would actually go far in the AFC with anyone else at QB....Tom Hunsberger @Tom_HunsbergerLINKTrevor Lawrence is a bust. Idk how this dudes agent got him a $50m+ a year contract&quot;Why the (expletive) did Jacksonville pay Trevor Lawrence,&quot; one wondered.&quot;The Jags need to get rid of Trevor Lawrence,&quot; another demanded.&quot;Never understood the Trevor Lawrence hype man. Guy (expletive) sucks so much,&quot; another lamented.Kareem Hunt scored a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive - the first by a non-QB - to tie the game. Lawrence would redeem himself somewhat on the next drive, leading the Jaguars to the opposing 34, from where Cam Little hit a field goal to retake the lead at 24-21.