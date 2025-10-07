  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He's a generational bust," "Trade him": Trevor Lawrence torched by fans for throwing costly interception during Jaguars vs. Chiefs 

"He's a generational bust," "Trade him": Trevor Lawrence torched by fans for throwing costly interception during Jaguars vs. Chiefs 

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:56 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Trevor Lawrence throws a pick vs. Chiefs - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence had been doing very well on his 26th birthday Monday, scoring a rushing and passing touchdown each against the Kansas City Chiefs to facilitate a comeback from 0-14 down. Then Devin Lloyd intercepted Patrick Mahomes and scored a touchdown on his own to seize the lead, and all seemed well.

Ad

It would not last - two drives later, the quarterback was intercepted by Trent McDuffie while inside his own territory:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There was much anger in the aftermath:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Why the (expletive) did Jacksonville pay Trevor Lawrence," one wondered.
"The Jags need to get rid of Trevor Lawrence," another demanded.
"Never understood the Trevor Lawrence hype man. Guy (expletive) sucks so much," another lamented.

Kareem Hunt scored a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive - the first by a non-QB - to tie the game. Lawrence would redeem himself somewhat on the next drive, leading the Jaguars to the opposing 34, from where Cam Little hit a field goal to retake the lead at 24-21.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications